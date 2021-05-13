“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very good at preventing what we’re most concerned about, which is hospitalizations and death due to covid; [it’s] as effective as mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. But it is less effective at preventing mild disease, in this case preventing asymptomatic infection,” Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVA Health, said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Is [the Yankees’ outbreak] predictable? I think it is predictable if you have a vaccine that doesn’t prevent that particular outcome of covid and if you’re relaxing some of the infection-prevention practices that we’ve been practicing for a while now during the pandemic. So if you’re gathering indoors and taking off masks and being closer to one another and you have a vaccine that doesn’t prevent asymptomatic infection [as well as the others], then you’ll see these events if you’re testing for it.”