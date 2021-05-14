From there — and there, and there — Bob Baffert took his irreverence to the reverent places of horse racing, sprinkling spice upon the staid. By the time he turned 68 in January, he had 16 Triple Crown wins, 17 Breeders’ Cup wins and quite some globetrotting: When he needed emergency heart surgery in March 2012, it happened in Dubai, where he has won the world’s richest race thrice. The tentacles he has sent coursing through the sport mean that for the Kentucky Derby alone, he has entered 35 horses (with two scratched) for 43 owners and 18 jockeys, eight of those (and counting) in the Hall of Fame, as is, of course, Baffert.