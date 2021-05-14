From there — and there, and there — Bob Baffert took his irreverence to the reverent places of horse racing, sprinkling spice upon the staid. By the time he turned 68 in January, he had 16 Triple Crown wins, 17 Breeders’ Cup wins and quite some globetrotting: When he needed emergency heart surgery in March 2012, it happened in Dubai, where he has won the world’s richest race thrice. The tentacles he has sent coursing through the sport mean that for the Kentucky Derby alone, he has entered 35 horses (with two scratched) for 43 owners and 18 jockeys, eight of those (and counting) in the Hall of Fame, as is, of course, Baffert.
“I stand here today,” he said at his induction in 2009, “and I look around here, and you’re all wondering the same thing: What is Bob Baffert doing in the Hall of Fame? I grew up in a little border town, Nogales, Arizona, quarter horses, and it’s amazing to stand up here.”
After the fourth of seven children became the white-haired, sunglasses-prone face of a sport, even a sport amid a lengthy ebb, it added more news heft to the positive drug test for his trainee Medina Spirit, that gutsy Florida native who seemed to win the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
It has brought new legions of eyes upon the wait for a split-sample result, upon the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, upon Medina Spirit’s entry in that second Triple Crown leg, upon the possible effects of a possible Derby disqualification and upon Baffert’s high-profile drug violations of the past two seasons. It has led to one farm, Spendthrift of Kentucky, telling the Daily Racing Form it would pause working with Baffert.
“I know I’m the most scrutinized trainer, and I have millions of eyes on me,” Baffert said Sunday in Louisville while taking the unusual step of revealing the result of the first test to beat the rumors. “I don’t have a problem with that. And the last thing I wanted to do was do something that would jeopardize the greatest two minutes in sports.” On Thursday, a weary Baffert declined to comment for this story through his attorney, W. Craig Robertson III of Lexington.
According to the records of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI), a conclusive positive for Medina Spirit after the split-sample would bring the 30th violation from a Baffert barn, stretched across 44 years. The list includes one from 1977, eight from the 1980s, six from the 1990s, six from the 2000s, four from the 2010s and four from the 2020s. Many, and all in 2020-21, entail drugs that are kosher but must clear from a horse’s system before a certain window ahead of race days and their thundering exertions. Most resulted in small fines and brief suspension, though that one from 1977, for morphine, landed Baffert a one-year ban.
The cases of 2020-21, stretching from Arkansas to California and back over to Kentucky, have grown familiar enough that some fame has gone shoveled toward Baffert’s alibis. They range from a pain patch on a human assistant that somehow strayed into two horses (Arkansas), to insinuations of outright conspiracy (Kentucky Derby), to a tale about another horse that tested positive because a groom urinated in a stall. Such strands of story trace into the past, as when Baffert contended in 2001 the trace of morphine in his horse Nautical Look, who had won a middling allowance race, may have owed to barn hands ordering bakery goods containing poppy seeds.
With the filly Gamine, whose third-place finish in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks wound up overturned, Baffert acknowledged she received betamethasone, the same drug found in Medina Spirit in the initial laboratory analysis, but said the error had come with regard to the 14-day, pre-race window. With Medina Spirit, Baffert eventually said Tuesday that he had received betamethasone in a dermatology ointment.
Mary Scollay, formerly of the Kentucky Racing Commission and now the executive director of the Lexington-based Racing Medication and Testing Consortium, finds subterfuge improbable in cases such as this. “What I’m saying is it’s hard to believe there would be nefarious intent in using a medication that every lab tests for, every sample, every day,” she said. “That’s just illogical.” She added: “I’m not saying there should be no accountability when there’s no intent. By the same token, I don’t know that an error should be equated with malicious intent to affect a race.”
Baffert’s repeated positive tests have frustrated some in the industry, though, including ARCI President Ed Martin. In an interview Thursday, Martin said he didn’t know how the many drug infractions impacted Baffert’s legacy as one of the sport’s top all-time trainers. “Is that a deliberate attempt to play close to the wire, or is it indicative of a sloppily run operation?” Martin said of the drug history. “Or is it indicative of anything else? I don’t think anybody can answer that."
But, he added, “Every trainer has got a responsibility to adhere to the rules."
Baffert’s glow as a likable outlier resented by some dates to the beginning, when this fresh force from down near the border and one state over began romping up the trainer standings at Los Alamitos, posting high winning percentages and nibbling toward even the dynastic Blane Schvaneveldt.
“He doesn’t look like most of the others; he doesn’t act like them," the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1988. "He cruises through the stable area of Los Alamitos Race Course — a world of western shirts and tight lips — in his custom Jeep station wagon wearing a Hawaiian print shirt and a Swiss watch.”
In the eternal harrumphing around a stodgy sport, there was tell of how Baffert tended to reach the barns at 7:30 a.m. rather than the huffy 5:30 a.m. generally practiced. The L.A. Times wrote of Baffert being “a college graduate, allergic to hay,” of how Baffert ratted himself out for his lousy grades and merry high jinks while at the University of Arizona’s horse program, of Baffert’s excitement at getting invited to the Playboy Mansion, of Baffert’s otherworldly eye for spotting and reviving claimers.
It called Baffert “a whirling mix of laid back and go for the throat.” Baffert told the paper, “I want to win everything in sight,” which would include, as other outlets later detailed, that time he went to the Los Alamitos winner’s circle on Halloween with a pumpkin over his head. The L.A. Times story noted: “That someone such as Baffert could happen into the sport and do so well has some calling him lucky. The fact that his success grows with no apparent effort on his part rankles others.”
Those rankled did not include Schvaneveldt, who won 3,982 races and 38 training titles at Los Alamitos before his death in 2010.
“The two men were great friends,” said Brenda Schvaneveldt Figueroa, who with sister Shonna has carried on their father’s operation, “and he always tells my sister and I that he always wanted to beat my dad but he had the utmost respect for my dad. And my dad had the same for him. Our dad, he’s a legend, and Bob is obviously a legend.”
In a telephone interview, Figueroa said: “We’re by his side. There is no reason, with the scrutiny in horse racing right now, there is no reason that he would ever give his horses anything to be unfair to to cheat, and we believe that wholeheartedly.”
Kip Didericksen, a retired jockey who rode often for Baffert at Los Alamitos, credited Baffert’s capacity to recognize horse confirmation, his caretaking — “His horses always shine, and they always feel good” — and his humanity. “It’s not the normal business-employee situation with him,” Didericksen said. “When you work for Bob, you know you’re appreciated and you know you mean something.”
When Baffert’s veer into thoroughbreds led to his team-up with the $30,000 gelding Thirty Slews, and when Thirty Slews won the 1992 Bing Crosby Handicap at Del Mar to book passage to the Breeders’ Cup, Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted this Baffert quotation: “I always wanted to be on NBC.” And: “In the quarter horse business I was always on ESPN at 3 in the morning.”
In the first race on NBC that Halloween from Gulfstream Park, Thirty Slews ran down Meafara in the stretch to win the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Baffert appeared in some bright lights and ripped himself in a manner both bracing and perhaps appealing: “I mismanaged this horse early in his career because I was new to the business.”
By the 1996 Kentucky Derby, he began to flood those occasional TV screens of horse racing, a gusher of it coming from his 1996-98 run of losing by a nose then winning twice. He told and told of his misery with Cavonnier’s loss to Grindstone in 1996, saying, “I couldn’t say what I wanted” at the moment because, “There was a monsignor sitting right in front of me.” He became a spring regular with regular guffaws in Louisville, once going to a hair salon, as the writer Jay Privman told it, and filling out a form that requested a job description by scribbling, “Porn star.”
He trained “a ham sandwich,” as he called Silver Charm, for the Californians Bob and Beverly Lewis. He trained a $17,000 horse he dubbed “The Fish” for his wavy thinness, the 1998 near-Triple Crown winner Real Quiet, for the chum who helped him into thoroughbreds, the McDonald’s-franchises owner Mike Pegram. They made a duo rich in rollicking memories such as the purchase of Real Quiet.
Pegram: “How much?”
Baffert: “Got him for seventeen thousand.”
Pegram: “What’s he got, cancer?”
An entire Derby era was underway, even if Baffert would know a lull between 2002 (third Derby win) and 2015 (fourth), and even if he would become less rowdy. By 2018, he would become only the second trainer ever to win two Triple Crowns (American Pharoah 2015, Justify 2018). By 2020, he would end Ben A. Jones’s 68-year run alone atop the Derby-winning standings, tying Jones with six wins. By 2021, he would appear to surpass Jones with a seventh.
Then the story would veer again.