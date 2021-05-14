How’d the regular season go?
It’s not over for a few teams, as the Vancouver Canucks’ coronavirus outbreak last month threw their schedule into disarray, but the Capitals made it through their shortened 56-game slate with a few bumps along the way.
Washington started strong and didn’t suffer its first loss in regulation until its 10th game. After having three consecutive games postponed in February because of coronavirus issues, the Capitals finished 36-15-5 in Coach Peter Laviolette’s first season, good for second place in the realigned East Division behind Pittsburgh and the fourth-highest point percentage (.688) in franchise history. The schedule, which was designed to limit travel amid the pandemic, consisted entirely of intradivisional play, with eight games apiece against the Penguins, Bruins, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Devils and Sabres. It got a bit old seeing the same teams night after night, and that won’t change in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The winner of the Capitals-Bruins series will advance to play the winner of the Penguins-Islanders series.
Did Alex Ovechkin lead the league in goals again?
Not this year. After winning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goal scorer, for the third straight year and the seventh time in the last eight seasons in 2020, Ovechkin finished with 24 goals, 17 fewer than Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews had through Thursday.
The 35-year-old Ovechkin missed seven games because of injury and another four because of covid protocols, but returned to the lineup in Tuesday’s regular season finale and reported feeling “100 percent” after 19 minutes of ice time. Ovechkin led Washington in goals, while Nicklas Backstrom, who played in his 1,000th career game in April, paced the Capitals with 53 points.
Is the rest of the team healthy?
Not completely, but what team is this time of year? T.J. Oshie and John Carlson are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries, but Oshie practiced Thursday in a noncontact jersey, and Carlson said he’ll be good to go for Game 1.
How’d the new goaltenders work out?
Not quite as planned! With Braden Holtby in Vancouver and free agent acquisition Henrik Lundqvist sitting out the season with a heart condition, Ilya Samsonov was expected to emerge as the Capitals’ No. 1 option in net. Four games into the season, the 24-year-old Russian tested positive for the coronavirus, which caused him to miss a month of action. Vitek Vanecek performed well in Samsonov’s absence, winning rookie of the month honors in January, and finished 21-10-4 with a .908 save percentage, a 2.69 goals against average and two shutouts.
Samsonov, who was scratched for disciplinary reasons last week and subsequently placed in covid protocols, hasn’t played since May 1. He went 13-4-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average during the regular season, but it’s unclear if he’ll factor into Washington’s postseason plans. Neither Vanecek nor Samsonov has postseason experience, which isn’t ideal, though Laviolette led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup title in 2006 with rookie goaltender Cam Ward.
Are there any new names I should know about?
The Capitals dealt 24-year-old Jakub Vrana to the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline, along with Richard Panik and a couple of draft picks, for 26-year-old forward Anthony Mantha. The change in scenery has done both Vrana and Mantha good. Vrana scored eight goals in 11 games with his new team, including his first four-goal game, while Mantha became the first Capitals player to score a goal in each of his first four games with Washington.
What was all that recent hubbub about Tom Wilson?
Hoo boy. Wilson was fined but not suspended for his part in a scrum in a game against the Rangers this month, during which the Capitals forward dealt a blow near the head of a facedown Pavel Buchnevich and tossed Rangers star Artemi Panarin to the ice after Panarin jumped on his back. Two days later, New York’s players sought retribution on the ice, instigating a line brawl after the opening faceoff. Oshie provided one of the greatest moments of the regular season that same night, recording a hat trick in his first game since his dad died.
Wilson has some history with the Bruins. In March, he was suspended seven games for boarding Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo. The Capitals went 7-0 while Wilson was out.
How does Washington match up with Boston?
Pretty evenly, as Japers’ Rink details here. The Bruins boast the league’s second most efficient penalty-killing unit, which will provide a stiff test for Washington’s third-ranked power play. Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak — a.k.a. the “Perfection Line” — all eclipsed 20 goals for Boston, while goalie Tuukka Rask went 15-5 with .913 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average. Rask, who also has 93 games of playoff experience, gives the Bruins a decided advantage in net.
Washington split the season series with Boston, including a 2-1 win Tuesday, though the Bruins rested most of their regulars in that game. Boston is a different team than the one the Capitals blasted 8-1 on April 11. After that loss, the Bruins acquired Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Curtis Lazar at the trade deadline. Coach Bruce Cassidy’s squad is 12-4-1 since.
Bruce Cassidy, huh? The name rings a bell.
The Capitals hired Cassidy to replace Ron Wilson in 2002, despite the fact that he had no previous NHL coaching experience. The move did not turn out well. After a first-round playoff exit in Cassidy’s first year, he was fired 28 games into his second season. In four full seasons in Boston, he’s led the Bruins to five playoff series wins and a Stanley Cup finals appearance.
Meanwhile, Laviolette’s teams are 75-68 all-time in the playoffs, and he has won at least one series in seven of his 11 trips to the postseason. In addition to his Stanley Cup title with the Hurricanes, Laviolette took Philadelphia and Nashville to the finals in 2010 and 2017, respectively.
When was the last time Washington faced Boston in the playoffs?
Their third and most recent postseason meeting was in 2012, when Capitals forward Joel Ward scored the overtime winner in Game 7 of their first-round series. Washington defeated Boston in the first round in 1998, while the Bruins swept the Capitals in the 1990 Prince of Wales Conference finals.
So, Game 1 is Saturday. When is Game 2?
Monday in D.C. at 7:30 p.m. Games 3 and 4 are next Wednesday and Friday in Boston at 6:30 p.m. Games 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be on May 23, May 25 and May 27.
Are fans allowed at games?
Yes, red will be rocked in Chinatown this month. Capacity at Capital One Arena will increase from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday, allowing up to 5,000 fans per game. Full capacity will be permitted as of June 11, which could be a factor if the Capitals make a deep run.
