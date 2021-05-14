Washington started strong and didn’t suffer its first loss in regulation until its 10th game. After having three consecutive games postponed in February because of coronavirus issues, the Capitals finished 36-15-5 in Coach Peter Laviolette’s first season, good for second place in the realigned East Division behind Pittsburgh and the fourth-highest point percentage (.688) in franchise history. The schedule, which was designed to limit travel amid the pandemic, consisted entirely of intradivisional play, with eight games apiece against the Penguins, Bruins, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Devils and Sabres. It got a bit old seeing the same teams night after night, and that won’t change in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The winner of the Capitals-Bruins series will advance to play the winner of the Penguins-Islanders series.