Delle Donne finished that championship series while playing with three herniated disks in her back. Those disks act as shock absorbers between the bones in the spine and a herniation happens when a piece of those disks breaks through its casing and irritates nerves in the area. Nonsurgical treatments weren’t getting the job done, and the decision was made to go under the knife in January 2020 in Dallas. The procedure helped some, but things didn’t progress as doctors expected and one day, while driving, that excruciating pain shot down Delle Donne’s leg again. At that point she knew something was seriously wrong. Mix in additional inflammation stemming from Delle Donne’s chronic Lyme disease, which requires a regimen of 64 pills a day and made her a high-risk individual to contract the coronavirus, and the result is some extremely troubling times.