But the Terps (10-6) quelled those concerns after about 10 minutes and sprinted from their slow start to produce one of their best performances of the season. They scored nine consecutive goals after their sluggish opening stretch and paired their attack with a stifling defense to produce a 17-6 win that sent them to a second-round matchup against seventh-seeded Duke on Sunday.
“The first 10 minutes of the game, they outworked us,” Coach Cathy Reese said. “Our D really needed to settle in and change the tune there and recognize that these guys go hard.”
With the postseason canceled last year, a handful of Maryland’s key contributors were making their first appearance in the charged tournament environment, but those young players excelled. Sophomore attacker Libby May led the Terps with a career-high five goals. In the cage, sophomore goalie Emily Sterling made her NCAA tournament debut with 11 saves, including eight in the first half when Maryland seized control.
After winning the 2019 national championship, Maryland lost an exceptional senior class. Since, Reese has worked to integrate talented new players into larger roles. Even though the Terps have lost more games this season than any other during Reese’s tenure at Maryland, the team recently reached the Big Ten tournament final and may be peaking at the right time.
“We're continuing to grow,” May said, “so it's really promising that we'll continue to be even better.”
Reese’s squads have historically flourished in the postseason. Maryland has made it to the past 11 Final Fours, a streak that dates back to 2009. During that stretch, the Terps have won five national titles and had eight seasons with no more than one loss. This season’s path to the Final Four will be difficult. If the Terps get past Duke, they could face No. 2 Northwestern (13-0) in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats have already beaten the Terps three times, including in the Big Ten championship game.
Before Maryland could build its lead against High Point, the Big South champions threatened the Terps with a few quick goals. The Panthers (10-8) won five of the first six draws and grabbed a 3-2 lead. But the Terps answered.
Maryland freshman Eloise Clevenger started the 9-0 scoring run with her first career goal, and then she scored another a few minutes later. Maryland secured five straight draws and capitalized on that possession. High Point went more than 16 minutes without scoring, and by halftime, the Terps had an 11-4 lead.
With Sterling shining, Maryland’s defense flustered the Panthers for much of the evening. High Point entered the tournament averaging more than 15 goals, but leading scorer Abby Hormes, who was averaging 4.41 goals per game, didn’t score until the final minutes. Big Ten defender of the year Lizzie Colson, who was recently named one of five Tewaaraton Award finalists, led that defensive effort and also finished with a game-high seven draw controls.
“We just were like, ‘Look, it’s win or go home. Nobody’s going to come out here and just let us do our thing. Nothing is given to us,’” Colson said. “ … We couldn’t take anyone for granted, and I think a little bit in the beginning, we took High Point for granted. And they let us know that they are not here for games. Once we locked it in, it was a whole different game.”
As Maryland’s defense put Sterling in position to make saves, the Terps’ offense regained possession and continue to extend the lead.
As the game progressed, High Point was unable to contain Maryland’s attack. The Terps tied their season high with 17 goals, including six from a free position. Seven players scored, and Maryland made 53.1 percent of its shots (17 of 32), the team’s best clip of the season.
“I still want to think the best is yet to come, but maybe that’s me with wishful thinking,” Reese said. “I just want us to keep making sure that we’re dialed in and ready to attack on all areas on Sunday.”
Virginia moves on
Annie Dyson scored four goals and Ashlyn McGovern and Taylor Regan added three each to lead Virginia past Connecticut, 19-13, in the first round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament in South Bend, Ind.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Cavaliers (9-8) ended a six-game losing streak and will face the winner of No. 5 seed Notre Dame and Robert Morris next weekend in the second round.
Dyson, a midfielder who played high school lacrosse at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in Alexandria, added an assist to go along with three groundballs and four draw controls. The junior Tewaaraton contender leads Virginia with 55 draw controls in addition to 25 goals.
The Cavaliers outshot Connecticut, 37-25, including 32-19 on goal, and forced 18 turnovers. Virginia committed 10 turnovers in making its 25th straight NCAA tournament appearance.
-- Gene Wang