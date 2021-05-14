Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained colt whose Derby win two weeks ago is under review pending results of a split-sample drug test, was given final clearance to run for the second jewel in the Triple Crown on Saturday after drug screenings from earlier this week came back clean and an enhanced medical review satisfied race organizers.
The results mean Medina Spirit and stable-mate Concert Tour, barring something else unforeseen, will be in the 10-horse field for the 146th Preakness, while a third Baffert horse that made the trip to Baltimore, filly Beautiful Gift, was scheduled to race in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.
The enhanced drug and medical screenings were conditions agreed upon by Baffert’s representatives and Preakness organizers in the wake of the Sunday morning revelation that Medina Spirit had tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone following the Derby eight days earlier.
The first of those screenings, stemming from samples taken on May 6, came back clean on Thursday, and the last two, from May 10 and 11, came back on Friday – also clean. In addition, race organizers said Medina Spirit’s medical records – showing application of the dermatitis ointment Otomax, believed to have been the source of the betamethasone in the horse’s system – were consistent with Baffert’s explanation.