Baffert, claiming he did not want to be a “distraction” this week, stayed away from Baltimore and plans to watch the race from his California home. He has won the Preakness seven times, tied with 19th-century legend R.W. Walden for the most all-time. Either Medina Spirit or Concert Tour — the latter of which was held out of the Derby following a lackluster showing in the Arkansas Derby — could give him an eighth to break the tie.