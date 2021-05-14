Yet with Lester healthy and with Strasburg nearing his return, the bullpen has to make space for Fedde, who is out of minor league options and can’t be designated for assignment without going on waivers. That would give other teams a chance to scoop him up. The Nationals wanted to avoid that in late March and almost certainly will look to again. Austin Voth, who also is out of options, has earned a fixed spot as a reliever. That means Kyle Finnegan or lefty Sam Clay could get squeezed to the minors.