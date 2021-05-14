“You are who you are in life,” Laviolette said. “Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. Everybody. And so most of what I do, I think about, but it comes from the heart. Nothing is ever scripted, nothing is written down, and I guess the reason why I think it is important is that I believe that most people want to be motivated. Most people want a reason to jump out of their seat.”
These speeches are a motivating tactic, an emotional coaching technique that has helped Laviolette, who is in his first year as Washington’s coach, connect with his players.
“He’s a very motivating coach,” Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara said. “He has a certain demeanor, and I think it is a coach that is very much oriented for details, playing certain ways, certain styles and certain expectations.”
It has been an adversity-filled season for the Capitals, who open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday night against the Boston Bruins. And credit for some of their success goes to Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy, whose influences can’t be overlooked.
After the Capitals hired Laviolette in September, John Carlson said he asked around about the longtime coach and heard “great reviews” — story after story about how players gravitated toward him.
Carlson understands now. Laviolette — who arrived in Washington with head coaching experience with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators — is true to himself. His honesty has helped him gain the team’s respect.
“Everyone really likes him, I will say that,” Carlson said. “I just think I’ve never had anyone have stories like him, the way that he pulls stuff from other stuff, other sports, other events, movies, whatever it is. He has a really great repertoire of all these different things that he wraps up in a meeting that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen or heard.”
In Nashville, Laviolette’s pregame speeches were good enough to sometimes leave former captain Mike Fisher with chills. Laviolette, he said, “just knows how to do it.”
“There was one, I will never forget it,” Fisher said with a laugh as he remembered a speech before a game in Colorado. “He got players involved. He was using sticks and gloves and helmets. He just knows how to tie it together and show clips and work with video coaches, show different things — maybe it’s a movie clip or something like that — to tie it together and get his point across.”
Daniel Brière, who went to the Stanley Cup finals with Laviolette in Philadelphia, remembered how the Flyers once lost two top defensemen in the playoffs. Laviolette came into the locker room and, as Brière recalled, made the team believe that whoever was stepping in for those two players, they were going to be just as good for just one game. That was all they needed.
“Not for a full season, not for a full month, not even for two weeks, just for one game,” Brière said. “I remember leaving that meeting, we still had to go through warmups, but I was already ready to go through the boards for him; just for one game. He was a master at his pregame speech. Whenever you left the room you were ready to go and you couldn’t wait to get out there.”
Brian Boucher, who also played for Laviolette in Philadelphia, remembered a classic Laviolette phrase: “When you go out there, I want you guys to be ripping the door off the hinges.” Boucher stole the line for his own speeches to the kids he coached.
Scott Hartnell, who played for Laviolette on the Flyers and Predators, remembers Laviolette’s timeouts. Hartnell said it felt as if every time Laviolette called a timeout he took out his chewing gum and was just “yelling, frothing at the mouth.”
“It just seemed like we would respond with two or three goals and win the game handily,” Hartnell said. “It was one of those things where you kind of needed him to snap and wake us up out of our daze. That was the patented timeout with Lavi in Philly.”
Washington’s players also have had an influence on their coach. When T.J. Oshie recorded his emotional hat trick after the death of his father, Laviolette watched as players stood arm in arm in the locker room at Madison Square Garden, singing Oshie’s goal song: “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
“There are things that go on in the locker room that players do that inspire me that make me motivated. … [That night] I was moved,” Laviolette said. “I wanted to do something, you know what I mean? Most people want to be inspired. They want to be up on their seat and anxious to do something.”
While it is easy to get wrapped up in Laviolette’s persona and speeches, the coach also knows what he’s doing. And this year, against a tough Boston team in the first round, the Capitals will be relying on Laviolette’s direction behind the bench.
“One thing that we don’t mention a lot of Peter is his game control management, understanding what is going on and who needs to be out there and what situation and when it is critical or not,” Brière said. “Line matchups, so behind the bench he is an excellent coach, one of the best I’ve had at managing the game and knowing what needs to be done from the coach’s perspective.”
Read more on the Washington Capitals: