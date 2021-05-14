The pace scenario also doesn’t project to be very swift, which should benefit the first flight of horses and any of those that can stay with the pack without falling too far behind. Of the two front-runners, Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon, I am leaning toward the latter. He was slightly faster than Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby after you adjust for distance traveled, and his pedigree suggests more inherited speed, which could help him at a shorter distance. At 9-5 on the morning line, I am fading the favorite Medina Spirit for the win and place spots.