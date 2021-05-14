“We have such an important game tonight,” Leonsis said Friday, when asked if Brooks had done enough to warrant returning to the Wizards when his five-year contract expires at the end of the season. “We want to win out, we want to win tonight, we want to win on Sunday, and we’ll then get into the play-in, and then we’ll see what happens going into our season. But our focus is to try and continue this upswing and, you know, we took a step back with the [hamstring] injury to [Bradley Beal]. But everyone in the organization is pleased that we’ve gotten this far, and all the focus is on just getting into that play-in.”