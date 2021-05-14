“It’s a very hectic time, but it feels absolutely fantastic,” Leonsis said, “and I hope we can be harbingers, if you will, for the reopening of the city and the economy.”
Leonsis touched on the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics in a brief but wide-ranging news conference Friday.
Asked about contract negotiations for Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Wizards Coach Scott Brooks, both of whom are in the last year of their deals in Washington, Leonsis gave essentially the same response: He is zeroed in on this weekend’s games first.
“We have such an important game tonight,” Leonsis said Friday, when asked if Brooks had done enough to warrant returning to the Wizards when his five-year contract expires at the end of the season. “We want to win out, we want to win tonight, we want to win on Sunday, and we’ll then get into the play-in, and then we’ll see what happens going into our season. But our focus is to try and continue this upswing, and, you know, we took a step back with the [hamstring] injury to [Bradley Beal]. But everyone in the organization is pleased that we’ve gotten this far, and all the focus is on just getting into that play-in.”
Leonsis said he is an “unabashed fan” of the NBA’s new play-in tournament set to begin Tuesday, in which the seventh through 10th seeds in each conference will battle for the final two spots in the playoff field. He favors the new event not just as a way to keep fans interested late in the season and to deter tanking but as a Band-Aid for losses suffered during the pandemic.
Tacking extra games onto the season helps organizations make up lost games that were owed to their broadcasters in television deals.
“I’m chairman of the NBA media committee; we are very close with our local [regional sports network] — we owed a lot of games,” Leonsis said. “To be able to have a play-in and keep fans interested and made for a team like us that’s really come on strong, I think it’s an exciting time. I’m hoping that the play-in becomes something that is an ongoing prospect for us.”
Learning about and advocating for new, in-season events such as the NBA’s play-in and the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup were a large part of what Leonsis focused on during the past year. The former AOL executive always has leaped at the chance to expand into new areas such as esports and in-arena betting, and the pandemic made him double down on his belief that the digitization and globalization of sports are the way forward.
The task at hand is to balance pushing forward with reassuring or, in some cases, luring back the fan base that existed before the pandemic.
The stakes are high. Sports franchises across the country absorbed massive losses during the pandemic. In March 2020, Monumental committed to paying part-time workers for a month before announcing pay cuts in June and finally, furloughing more than 200 full-time employees in August.
“A lot of the truths that we held — ‘owning a building is positive’ — I wish I was renting a building and then could go move in with my mom or dad and not pay the rent, right?” Leonsis said. “I’ve been paying that mortgage on top of, right before the pandemic, all new seats, a new roof, new system. We take the long road, but that was a lot of money. I’ve been unabashed in telling a lot of people, our business was cut in half. Our goals were cut in half. And the following year, even though we hope to play in front of 100 percent fans, we have to work through what’s called ‘make goods.’ We’ll have sponsors, suite holders, season ticket holders. So it’s been a dramatic financial pounding on organizations like us.”
“ . . . There’s a lot of our employees that we have to rebuild faith and trust and what’s our mission. I’m sure there’s fans that we have to continue to embrace to say it’s safe to come to games. It’s safe to come into the city. We have to tell business people it’s safe to invest in Washington, D.C. — it’s a lot of work to do to get through this pivot. There was a lot of joking going on this morning on people running up to a podium without a mask and saying: ‘Okay! We’re done. We’re ready to go!’ I wish it was that easy.”
