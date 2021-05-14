“They’ve got a lot of guys who can rile Tom Wilson up, and that’s definitely the book on him,” Capitals fan Tyler Anderson said this week of the forward. “You saw it [Tuesday] when [Bruins forward Trent] Frederic went after him. … They’re going to continue to try that.”
Loathed by most NHL fans outside Washington, Wilson, 27, is still overwhelmingly loved by the Capitals faithful. But in the wake of an incident this month that again brought national attention to Wilson’s on-ice behavior, a segment of the fan base is increasingly frustrated. Some are wary of the thing that could take No. 43 off the ice to the detriment of his team — not an injury but an altercation.
“I will say, he’s wearing on me and I am growing tired of it a little bit,” said Anderson, who has long admired Wilson’s physicality and ability to make the players around him better, despite his five career suspensions.
“In a playoff series, he’s the type of guy who could annoy an opponent so much and grate on their nerves, he’ll goad them into mistakes,” Capitals fan Joey Flyntz said of Wilson, who had 13 goals and 20 assists during the regular season. “If he keeps his cool, he’s such a weapon and throws teams off their games. He’s gotta be on the ice.”
Flyntz didn’t watch the Capitals-Rangers game May 3, but he knew something was up when he opened Twitter later that night and saw Wilson trending. Oh boy, Flyntz thought. Again?
Wilson had roughed New York’s Pavel Buchnevich after the forward kicked Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek after the whistle. A scrum ensued, during which Artemi Panarin jumped on Wilson’s back and Wilson rag-dolled the helmetless Rangers star to the ice.
Given Wilson’s suspension history, Flyntz was convinced the Capitals would be without the forward for the first round of the playoffs, but Wilson only received a $5,000 fine from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Fellow Capitals fan Chris McIntosh also feared a suspension and thought Wilson deserved a stiffer punishment.
“There are hits that he’s been suspended for that I have defended and didn’t think were malicious, that were just a case of one guy being bigger than the other,” McIntosh said of the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wilson. “But there have been plenty of times in the past where his suspensions were 100 percent warranted and there’s really no defending them.”
“I feel like it’s hard to be a Capitals fan and not love the guy, but [the scrum against the Rangers] almost makes it seem like he is what everyone says he is,” Capitals fan Mike Wahler said. “We try to defend him for the hits, but then what are we supposed to do about this one? There’s nothing we can say.”
Anderson, who coaches hockey, has been critical of Wilson for hits in the past and said he wishes Wilson would change the way he delivers checks but didn’t think his actions against the Rangers were worthy of suspension. He said the altercation only caused such a firestorm because Wilson was involved, not because anything the forward did was egregious.
“Everyone wants him out of the league,” Anderson said. “They want to hate him, but there’s a lot of ‘Boy Who Cried Wolf’ with him. Pick the things that are worth getting upset about. The Brandon Carlo hit, be upset about that.”
Carlo is the Bruins’ defenseman who was hospitalized after Wilson checked him into the boards March 5, a dangerous play that resulted in a seven-game suspension and adds another layer of drama to the upcoming series.
Anderson understands better than most the vitriol that Wilson inspires in fans of other NHL teams. He and his fellow volunteer moderators of a Reddit board devoted to hockey banned at least 20 users for wishing harm on Wilson or someone else after the Department of Player Safety announced Wilson’s latest fine.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” said Anderson, who for the past four years has been a moderator on the r/Hockey subreddit. “It’s slowly gone from people who defend Tom Wilson to 31 teams that hate him.”
Not surprisingly, people’s opinions of Wilson are generally tied to the team they support. Flyntz, who lives in Rangers and Islanders territory in northern New Jersey, was at a barbecue last summer after the Islanders defeated the Capitals in the first round of the coronavirus-delayed playoffs when the conversation turned to Wilson. Almost everyone said they hated the guy, but wanted him on their team.
“When it’s not the heat of the moment, every fan base would rationalize it to themselves because he’s good and they know it,” Flyntz said. “ … There are players in every sport that grate on my nerves when I’m watching them, but you still want those guys on your team.”
The Bruins have their own such player in star forward Brad Marchand, the ultimate pest, who was voted “dirtiest” player in the league in an anonymous poll of NHL players by the Athletic last season. Wilson was second.
“Whichever team comes out of this series, no one [besides Capitals or Bruins fans] is going to be rooting for them,” Anderson said.
Anderson acknowledges he would probably hate Wilson, too, if he weren’t on the Capitals, but he’s glad he’s in Washington and just hopes he’s smart enough to avoid being sidelined in the future. Wilson’s speed and forechecking ability makes him one of the keys to the Capitals getting past the Bruins.
“Is he learning his lesson?” Anderson said. “No, he isn’t, and who knows if he will. … It’s becoming frustrating being a fan of him, but it’s complex. Nothing’s simple.”
