Veterans Landon Collins (Achilles') and Deshazor Everett (pectoral) are expected to return from injuries, and second-year safety Kam Curl will likely see more time on the field after impressing as a rookie. But all three are better suited to strong safety, though Washington often moves around its defensive backs depending on the package.
The team also drafted defensive backs Benjamin St-Juste and Darrick Forrest, who could develop into rotational pieces, if not more.
“I thought those guys looked good,” Coach Ron Rivera said Friday after their first rookie minicamp practice. “Both of those young DBs are guys that can come in and compete right away. They have good skill sets and good tape so you know they can play the game. The big thing will be as they learn and learn to play fast.”
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said in a recent interview for the team’s website that the 6-foot-3 and 200-pound St-Juste will start at corner, where he played at the University of Michigan and University of Minnesota. But he worked at safety during the Senior Bowl and has the size and length for the position to move to free safety if the team deems him a fit.
Forrest played both strong and free safety at the University of Cincinnati, but is regarded, at least initially, as primarily a special-teams contributor.
“I don’t know exactly which safety spot I’m going to be playing right now, so I’m learning both,” he said Friday. “They’re just putting me out there, seeing what I can do and I feel like toward the season exactly which safety position I’ll be playing.”
Jeremy Reaves finished last season as the team’s starting free safety, following injuries and performance issues; Troy Apke, the lone true free safety on the roster, was demoted twice after beginning the season as the team’s starter.
McCain, 27, played cornerback the first four seasons of his career in Miami before switching to safety two years ago. From 2015-16, he played primarily in the slot, but was used mostly outside in 2017 and then at free safety from 2019 on.
In all, he started 55 of 87 games played in Miami and totaled 242 tackles and 30 passes defensed, including seven interceptions. He also had one forced fumble and four sacks, and was a team captain from 2019-20. Miami released him last week after it drafted safety Jevon Holland in the second round, and four days later, McCain was in Washington for a visit.
With his experience, McCain would appear to be the presumptive favorite to start at free safety, but Rivera has promised competition at nearly every position in training camp. Depending on the team’s plan for Curl and the rookies, McCain may be asked to compete for the starting job.
“Everything is open for competition,” Rivera said after the draft. “There are very few guarantees for who is starting, I can tell you that right now. We’re going to create as much competition as possible to make us a better football team.”