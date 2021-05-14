Emblematic as it was, it didn’t matter how the 120-105 win looked. It mattered only that Washington — playing without Bradley Beal and guard Raul Neto, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries — came out on top, thus securing a spot in the play-in tournament beginning next week.
Win two single-elimination games there, and Washington returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Though their seed is yet to be determined, the Wizards (33-38) sit a half-game behind the No. 9 seed Pacers, who host the Lakers on Saturday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in Tampa. The Wizards could move up as high as eighth with a heap of help.
For Washington to grab the eight spot, Indiana would have to lose one game, the Knicks would have to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Washington would have to beat the Hornets on Sunday.
Even if it only reaches ninth place, the Wizards are keen to move up. The play-in begins next week with Eastern Conference teams playing Tuesday and Thursday and Western Conference teams playing Wednesday an Friday.
The format for the play-in tournament matches the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds with the winner claiming the No. 7 spot in the playoffs. The loser plays the winner of the 9-10 matchup, with the winner claiming the No. 8 postseason seed.
The 16-team playoffs begin May 22.
Without Beal, the Wizards leaned on Russell Westbrook to lead the way.
The point guard received a commemorative jersey from team owner Ted Leonsis before the game — No. 182, of course — to honor his eclipse of Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles. Westbrook celebrated by adding another with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists. When he stepped to the foul line late, the 25 percent capacity crowd in Chinatown filled the space with a familiar chant: “M-V-P!”
But Westbrook wasn’t operating completely solo, key role players including forward Anthony Gill (12 points, five rebounds, two steals) and center Daniel Gafford (12 points, five rebounds) stepped in at key moments to help keep the Wizards ahead in what was a competitive game until the fourth quarter.
Forward Davis Bertans, in the starting lineup alongside wing Chandler Hutchison with both Beal (left hamstring strain) and Neto (sore hamstring) out, added 17 points. Beal missed his third straight game.
Sloppiness aside, Washington found some space at the start of the third quarter with, of all things, a rare midrange jumper off the glass from three-point specialist Bertans, who added a three moments later to put the Wizards up seven.
They finally got a double-digit lead when Westbrook sent the ball flying across the top of the key to find Garrison Mathews for a three and the guard drew a foul to make it a four-point play. From there, Gill, an NBA rookie after cutting his teeth in the EuroLeague, stepped in with the poise of a veteran to grab a rebound on a missed three from Mathews, draw a foul then draw another on the next play to send Washington into the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.
The Wizards had leaned on a few clutch plays at the end of the first and second quarters to keep their energy from dipping and grab a slight edge at halftime.
At the end of the first, Westbrook hit a pair of free throws then swished a three-pointer to narrow Cleveland’s lead to two; at the end of the second quarter, Bertans hit his first three of the game to tie things at 56 before Westbrook put Washington up two with a layup with 15.3 seconds to go before halftime.
Colin Sexton led the Cavaliers (22-48), already eliminated from playoff contention, with 26 points.