Emblematic as it was, it didn’t matter how the 120-105 win looked. It mattered only that Washington — playing without Bradley Beal and guard Raul Neto, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries — came out on top, thus securing a spot in the play-in tournament beginning next week.
Win two single-elimination games there, and Washington (33-38) would complete an impressive season rebound, coming back from 17-32 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“It’s a great feeling for everybody involved, our entire organization,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “We chipped away; we were down, took a bunch of punches, but we just kept standing back up and fighting for one another, and it put us in this position. [Beal] and [Russell Westbrook] led us, continue to instill that fighting spirit. No matter what happens to you, you still have to go out and compete. . . . We’re not satisfied; we’ve still got one more game to go.”
Though their seed has yet to be determined, the Wizards sit a half-game behind the No. 9 seed Indiana Pacers, who host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday and play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in Tampa. The Wizards could reach as high as eighth with a heap of help. They would need Indiana to lose one game, the New York Knicks would have to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and the Wizards would have to beat the Hornets on Sunday.
Even if it only reaches ninth place, Washington is keen to move up. The play-in begins next week with Eastern Conference teams playing Tuesday and Thursday and Western Conference teams playing Wednesday and Friday.
The play-in tournament matches the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, with the winner claiming the No. 7 spot in the playoffs. The loser plays the winner of the 9-10 matchup, with the winner claiming the No. 8 postseason seed.
The 16-team playoffs begin May 22.
“It’s definitely a good feeling, just the start of some of the things we’re capable of doing,” Westbrook said. “... We’re thankful to have the opportunity to make the playoffs; our job now is to take care of business for one more game and move up in the standings.”
Without Beal, the Wizards leaned on Westbrook to lead the way.
The point guard received a commemorative jersey from team owner Ted Leonsis before the game — No. 182, of course — to honor his eclipse of Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles. Westbrook celebrated by adding another with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists. When he stepped to the foul line late, the 25 percent-capacity crowd in Chinatown filled the space with a familiar chant: “M-V-P!”
He dodged a cold water bath, the customary locker-room celebration of late, for only one reason: Westbrook reaches a triple-double so often that the Wizards have banned players from drenching the locker room for fear of mold.
“It’s a rule we’re not allowed to do that now, because it would just be every single game at this point,” forward Anthony Gill said. “So [Westbrook] ran in the bathroom and was yelling from the bathroom that we’re not allowed to do that anymore. … If he has a really big triple-double, maybe we’ll surprise him. But for Russ, it’s a normal occurrence. I doubt that he wants to get splashed with cold water after every single game.”
But Westbrook wasn’t the only one deserving praise; role players including Gill (12 points, five rebounds, two steals) and center Daniel Gafford (12 points, five rebounds) stepped in at key moments to help keep the Wizards ahead in what was a competitive game until the fourth quarter. Brooks said Robin Lopez’s hook shot was “just what the doctor ordered” in the fourth quarter; he finished with 14 points.
Forward Davis Bertans, in the starting lineup alongside wing Chandler Hutchison with both Beal (left hamstring strain) and Neto (sore hamstring) out, added 17 points. Beal missed his third straight game.
Colin Sexton led the Cavaliers (22-49), already eliminated from playoff contention, with 26 points.
Some sloppiness aside, Washington found some space at the start of the third quarter with, of all things, a rare midrange jumper off the glass from three-point specialist Bertans, who added a three moments later to put the Wizards up seven.
They finally got a double-digit lead when Westbrook sent the ball flying across the top of the key to find Garrison Mathews for a three and the guard drew a foul to make it a four-point play. From there, Gill, an NBA rookie after cutting his teeth in the EuroLeague, stepped in with the poise of a veteran to grab a rebound on a missed three from Mathews, draw a foul, then draw another on the next play to send Washington into the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.
The win-by-committee nature of the game, coupled with the team’s grueling, season-long road to the play-in, gave Washington nothing but confidence with just the season finale left Sunday.
“The Wizards are building something great here, and we all believe that in that locker room,” Gill said. “Management believes it. The staff believes it. Everyone from top to bottom believes that we’re building a great program, great organization here that does it the right way. For us to have the opportunity to go into the postseason and make a run, it’s huge for us. We’re really confident going into the postseason.”