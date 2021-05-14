Before the coronavirus took over our lives, the players and owners negotiated a game-changing new collective bargaining agreement that enhanced player salaries and did much to bring the league closer to becoming lucrative and supportive enough that players (particularly elite talents) could think twice about going overseas. The WNBA has always been a good option but not necessarily the option. It’s too much, this need to play in multiple leagues and compete almost year-round. The money, amenities and player enticements aren’t perfect, but the new CBA is a pathway to get to ideal. It also builds pressure for the league to create more revenue, and a pandemic hasn’t helped there.