But according to multiple public health experts, the main takeaway from the Yankees’ outbreak should be that all but one of the affected individuals was asymptomatic, meaning the vaccine is working. The CDC consistently has warned that some “breakthrough cases” will emerge and that “there will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from covid-19.” The promise, rather, was a lower likelihood of infection and a much lower likelihood of severe outcomes.