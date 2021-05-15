Manager Brandon Hyde noted that Monday’s day off is the Orioles’ last of May, meaning their starters probably will need to pitch on their regular turn through early June.
For all his struggles in 2021, López had been consistent through seven starts by at least reaching the fifth inning each outing.
He failed to even get to the third Saturday against the Yankees (22-17). He had not allowed a run or issued a walk in the first inning this season, but López gave up a single between two walks to quickly load the bases with no outs. A sinker sneaked underneath catcher Chance Sisco to score one of those runners, and a single from Gary Sánchez brought home the others.
New York struck for two more runs off López on Aaron Judge’s second-inning home run. Six of his 11 this season have come against Baltimore (16-23).
Left-hander Keegan Akin replaced López and faced the minimum over the next three innings before ceding the bases loaded to fellow rookie Tyler Wells, who allowed all three inherited runners to score as he balked before throwing a pitch and then surrendered a two-run single.
Wells pitched through the seventh without further damage. Shawn Armstrong handled the next two innings, getting some help in the ninth from Ryan McKenna robbing Sánchez of a three-run home run with a leaping catch at the wall.
Trey Mancini’s RBI groundout in the sixth got the Orioles on the board. They added a run on Ramón Urías’s single in the ninth.
— Baltimore Sun