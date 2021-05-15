He is a fair blueprint for any midcareer starter turned reliever. That’s where Voth comes in. Hudson’s main change was eliminating his windup to pitch from the stretch full-time, though he’s also thrown his change-up less and less in recent years. Voth, too, has a reshaped arsenal and has a new warm-up routine to go with it. He is throwing 72.2 percent fastballs, according to FanGraphs, way up from 60.8 in 2020. He is using 19.1 percent curves and only 1.3 percent change-ups, while lightly mixing in a cutter (7.4 percent of all pitches). Hudson, very similarly, throws his fastball 74.5 percent of the time, his slider at 22.8 percent and his change-up at 2.7.