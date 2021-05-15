“It seems like he’s just got this different mind-set of: I’m just going to go out there and attack these guys with my best stuff,” Hudson said of Voth. “It takes a little while. It took me a little while once I transitioned from being a starter to a reliever to, ‘I can’t feel my way through this lineup. These are my three guys. I’ve got to go at them with my best stuff.’ It’s been really impressive to watch him.”