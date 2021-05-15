Oshie was playing in his first game since he suffered a lower-body injury in the team’s penultimate regular season game. He was a game-time decision. He briefly went to the locker room in the first period but quickly returned. He later appeared to be hit in the head by Jeremy Lauzon, with his helmet flying off in the process, but no penalty was called. Oshie, who played as the Capitals’ third-line center, remained in the game.