This season, Holden dealt with various injuries and joined a deep roster, so he’s only played in seven games, but his second goal of the season in the Big Ten tournament final was what Coach John Tillman called “maybe the biggest goal of the game.” The Terrapins fell into a three-goal deficit against Johns Hopkins, and Holden scored with 1:15 to go in the second quarter. After halftime, Maryland pushed ahead on its way to a 12-10 win. Tillman pointed to Holden as an example of someone who has improved as the season has progressed and is peaking at the right time.