He could have stuck with his initial plan, ending his college lacrosse career that spring and then beginning his full-time job. If Holden had done so, he’d now work long hours, and this month, he might have watched the lacrosse postseason and wondered what he could have accomplished. So instead, he chose to play one more year.
“He wanted to finish the story, so to speak,” Holden’s father, Scott, said.
As a graduate transfer, Holden landed at Maryland, a school where he could prioritize his academic development while also playing for a team competing for titles. Holden hoped to win a conference title, play in the NCAA tournament and win a national championship — all milestones he never reached at Hobart but is now accomplishing with the Terrapins.
Maryland’s first-round matchup Sunday against Vermont (9-4) will be Holden’s first time experiencing NCAA tournament play. The Terps (12-0) are the only undefeated team in the field but received the No. 3 seed after playing a conference-only schedule. A run through the tournament, which ends with the title game on Memorial Day, would cap a perfect season.
This season, Holden dealt with various injuries and joined a deep roster, so he’s only played in seven games, but his second goal of the season in the Big Ten tournament final was what Coach John Tillman called “maybe the biggest goal of the game.” The Terrapins fell into a three-goal deficit against Johns Hopkins, and Holden scored with 1:15 to go in the second quarter. After halftime, Maryland pushed ahead on its way to a 12-10 win. Tillman pointed to Holden as an example of someone who has improved as the season has progressed and is peaking at the right time.
“The guy's just been great for us this year,” Tillman said of Holden, a reserve attackman. “He went through a lot of injuries, and just kind of hung in there and got more comfortable, got healthy and really gave us a big lift.”
As the Terps celebrated the championship, Tillman said he felt emotional because of how much the players gave up to compete during a pandemic. The players channeled that same excitement on the field, Holden said, but “everyone was on the same page in saying that we're not done yet.”
Holden, a native of Sudbury, Mass., joined the Terps as the nation’s fifth-best graduate transfer, according to Inside Lacrosse. Holden’s mother, Amanda, didn’t grow up around lacrosse; she attended the University of Nebraska and took her son to the Huskers’ football games as a child. But she has long understood the tradition of Maryland’s program because she embraced the sport to follow her son’s career, driving him to practices and tournaments, and building a homemade net so he could shoot in the backyard. Holden’s mom told her son that his younger self would have been thrilled to have a chance to play for this program.
“How many goals Eric scores is not important,” Holden’s dad said. “Being part of the team is important. Having an opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament with a great group of guys and his new friends is a positive experience.”
Holden wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school, and he narrowed his options to Boston University and Hobart. His dad played hockey at Hobart and now serves on the board of the athletic association. Holden’s grandfather, Henry, played football and club hockey there, and he was a trustee of the school. They didn’t steer Holden toward Hobart, but he ultimately followed that same path.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges is a small liberal arts school with about 2,000 students. (It was founded as two separate colleges for men and women, but they now share a campus and administration. Sports are still housed in separate athletic departments.) Hobart plays at the Division III level in all sports but men’s lacrosse, which won 12 straight Division III national titles from 1980 to 1991 before taking the jump to Division I soon after.
Holden recorded 97 goals and 53 assists during his career at Hobart, and he left the school ranked fourth in goals and points during its Division I era. Holden could have chased those records with a fifth season at Hobart. As a freshman and junior, his team lost the Northeast Conference championship game by one goal, and Holden didn’t have the chance to try again as a senior. Giving up the opportunity to help take the Statesmen to the NCAA tournament made the decision to transfer difficult. But Hobart doesn’t have a graduate program that would help Holden with his career, so he looked to continue playing elsewhere.
“If I was going to pass up that job opportunity and go play another year of lacrosse, I wanted to make the most out of the year academically,” Holden said. “And that meant, for me, getting a master’s degree in something relevant to a field I was potentially going to go into.”
The NCAA granted all athletes an additional season of eligibility because of the pandemic, and Holden chose to pursue a one-year business and management master’s program at Maryland. He had to forgo his previous job offer and restart the search process, but he has already committed to begin a wealth management training program in New York next month.
As Holden narrowed his options to schools that fit his academic and athletic ambitions, he felt drawn to the culture at Maryland. He talked with Tillman, along with Logan Wisnauskas, who transferred from Syracuse in 2017, and Nick Grill, who transferred from Marquette in 2019. They assured him that he would be welcomed into the powerhouse program.
The lack of in-person classes and fall scrimmages made Holden’s experience at Maryland atypical. Injuries held him back, particularly early in the season, and he acclimated to his new team through virtual meetings. But now, he’s contributing and working toward all the major goals he set out to accomplish. This year has felt different, but beginning with Holden and his teammates lifting the Big Ten tournament trophy, the postseason has gone according to plan.
“Getting to play alongside everyone and getting to celebrate with the team at the end of the game,” Holden said, “that’s something that I had pictured.”
Read more on college sports: