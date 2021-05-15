But after that initial issue, there is clear frustration within the Capitals’ organization that Kuznetsov and Samsonov were unavailable to start the playoffs. The pair were held out of a game this month because they were late to a team function. That’s a self-inflicted wound — and not just to themselves,but to their teammates. Laviolette, the veteran coach in his first year with Washington, talks frequently about getting his charges to pull on one rope in one direction. Kuznetsov and Samsonov appear to have frayed one end and are yanking the twine south while their teammates march north.