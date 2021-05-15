“What you saw tonight was just a product of us having the right mind-set and quite honestly having some fun, too,” Coach Kevin Warne said. “We were ready to go.”
It’s a significant demonstration of progress for Warne’s program, which won the Big East’s automatic bid in 2018 and 2019 only to make one-game cameo appearances in the NCAA tournament — an overtime loss to Johns Hopkins in 2018, then a never-dull 19-16 setback at Yale in 2019.
“Coming back as a fifth-year, it was obviously something on my mind and something this program wanted to do to take the next step,” Carraway said. “Me, [defenseman Gibson Smith] and the rest of the seniors, we kind of piled in together and knew we wanted to go to another level. … It feels incredible to take that next step.”
The Hoyas (13-2) will face the winner of Sunday’s Bryant-Virginia game in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Hempstead, N.Y. Georgetown is a victory away from its first trip to the sport’s Final Four since 1999 and only its second ever.
Drake Porter made 15 saves and Jamie Trimboli scored three goals in the fourth quarter for the Orange (7-6), which lost its third consecutive first-round game.
Hoyas-Orange men’s basketball is the first rivalry that comes to mind when Georgetown and Syracuse are mentioned. But the men’s lacrosse series had some moments even before the Big East began sponsoring the sport in 2010, with Syracuse bouncing the Hoyas in the NCAA semifinals in 1999 and the quarterfinals in both 2000 and 2004.
The teams hadn’t met since the Orange departed for the ACC after the 2013 season. Since then, Georgetown gradually built itself back into a Big East power, while Syracuse is four years removed from even winning an NCAA tournament game — an eternity for a program accustomed to measuring success by championship banners.
Saturday illustrated just how much closer Georgetown is to doing so at the moment — at both ends of the field.
“At the end of the day, our guys just played really hard,” Warne said. “We kind of just stuck to our identity. We did all the little things. I don’t think a lot of people knew us, maybe because of the seed and who we’d been playing against. We do not have the tradition, as of right now, that Syracuse has had and we kind of took it as the underdog role this week.”
The Hoyas’ defensive unit was stellar throughout the evening, limiting Syracuse to four goals in the first three quarters. Perhaps more impressive was the work of the defensive midfield, which didn’t allow a point to the veteran line of Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Trimboli until the final 15 minutes.
Separation, though, was achieved through a patient and efficient approach that at times made Syracuse — clad in orange helmets, jerseys and shorts — look like stationary traffic cones on defense.
Carraway, who was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award given to college lacrosse’s top player — did his part to pick apart the Orange. But perhaps more impressive was Hess, the freshman midfielder who matched his career high in goals and also built on a critical three-goal effort in the Hoyas’ May 8 Big East title game defeat of Denver.
It was Carraway — the program’s career goals leader and a symbol of its immediate presence — and a major piece of the Hoyas’ future in Hess, who effectively finished off Syracuse. They collected the first four goals of the second half — Carraway sandwiching scores around a pair of Hess goals — to put things out of reach.
Carraway also became the first player in program history to record two 50-goal season when he scored with 7:18 to play. Daniel Bucaro (61 goals in 2019), Carraway (57 in 2019) and Steve Dusseau (53 in 2002) are the only other Hoyas to reach the 50-goal plateau.
“No. 19, he had some three-point shots,” Syracuse Coach John Desko said of Carraway. “He was shooting from downtown with a lot of zip, and you could hear some of those shots hit the pipe and [go] in. I thought he was incredible. There were times we slid and recovered and they got the ball to him on the outside and he was terrific. The whole offense, there was a lot of movement.”
