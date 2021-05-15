“It’s been hard,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “Tina’s trying to get used to her teammates. They’re trying to get used to her. I think we got her enough field goal attempts, but it was a little bit of a struggle. [The Sky] looked like a team that’s been together more and that has practiced more together, and it showed. The lack of rhythm and lack of familiarity is a problem right now.”