“It’s been hard,” Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “Tina’s trying to get used to her teammates. They’re trying to get used to her. I think we got her enough field goal attempts, but it was a little bit of a struggle. [The Sky] looked like a team that’s been together more and that has practiced more together, and it showed. The lack of rhythm and lack of familiarity is a problem right now.”
The most glaring absence was that of Elena Delle Donne, the 2019 league MVP out indefinitely with back issues stemming from surgery last year for three herniated disks. Delle Donne last played organized basketball in the Game 5 clincher of the 2019 WNBA Finals in the District.
Also missing was Emma Meesseman, the 2019 Finals MVP who is an unrestricted free agent and playing overseas, and former starting center LaToya Sanders, who retired before the start of this season and joined Thibault’s staff as an assistant.
Kristi Toliver, another starter in 2019, departed via free agency before the league played all of last season in a bubble in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic. Myisha Hines-Allen, meanwhile, remains out for several games while playing overseas.
The only starters back from the championship team are Natasha Cloud, who opted out last season, and Ariel Atkins. The only starters back from last season are Atkins and guard Leilani Mitchell.
“Obviously, we have an MVP that’s out,” Cloud said. “We have Myisha that in my mind was the most improved player in the bubble last year, and we’re missing them. Those are huge pieces to our team and what we do, so we’re trying to hold it down in their absence. There’s a lot of things our starting five needs to be better at.”
The starting backcourt of Cloud and Mitchell combined to shoot 4 for 17 against Chicago, but rust showed throughout the roster that also was without Alysha Clark, a high-profile offseason acquisition and one of the WNBA’s top defenders who is out for the year with a foot injury suffered while playing overseas.
Charles was the only Mystics player to score in double figures in her first game after opting out last year and re-signing with Washington in the offseason. The 2012 league MVP, five-time all-WNBA first-team selection and two-time Olympic gold medalist shot just 5 for 16 on the way to 14 points.
The Mystics shot 25 percent, including 4 for 30 on three-pointers (13.3 percent), while attempting a dozen more field goals than Chicago, which led by as many as 21. The Sky got a game-high 19 points from Kahleah Copper, who spent her rookie season in 2016 with Washington as the No. 7 overall pick in the WNBA draft.
Charles wasn’t the only superstar playing with a new team for the first time. Candace Parker, a longtime centerpiece for the Los Angeles Sparks, scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists in her debut with the Sky, the hometown team of the two-time MVP.
“I don’t think it’s about me right now,” said Charles, the 2010 WNBA rookie of the year who played under Thibault when he coached the Connecticut Sun. “I think it’s about the team and just what we have to do in general, figure out what our process is going to be, getting more paint touches especially when we’re missing long shots.”
The Mystics’ problems centered on their shooting — there was a bevy of missed layups and clean looks from behind the arc. The starting backcourt of Cloud and Leilani Mitchell went 0 for 9 combined on three-pointers, and offseason addition Theresa Plaisance, typically a reliable three-point shooter, went 1 for 8.
Plaisance has been working her way back from a litany of recent health issues, including contracting the coronavirus while playing in China, back surgery and an infection that developed while in physical therapy that required emergency surgery.
Further underscoring the Mystics’ roster fluidity was Sydney Wiese arriving in the District late Friday night following Thibault trading a second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for the guard.
“I’m not worried,” said Cloud, who spent last season pursuing social justice issues. “We don’t need to be worried. This is marathon. It’s not a sprint. We knew coming into this it wasn’t going to be how we started but how we finish, so we’re just taking it day by day.”