Otherwise, the Nationals clicked early and kept clicking. They finished with 22 hits, 10 of them for extra bases. Those totals were padded once left fielder David Peralta took the mound for the ninth. Gomes collected a double, a triple, three singles, three runs scored and two RBI. Turner cranked a two-run double in the fifth. Bell walked in the fifth and poked a single through the right side in the sixth. Stevenson took Peralta deep for a three-run homer. But by the end of the first, when the Nationals had batted around, they’d already scored more runs (six) than in any of Scherzer’s starts this year.