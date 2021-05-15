Otherwise, the Nationals clicked and kept clicking. They finished with a season-high 22 hits, 10 of them for extra bases. Those totals were padded once left fielder David Peralta took the mound for the ninth. Gomes collected a double, a triple, three singles, three runs scored and two RBI. Turner cranked a two-run double in the fifth. Bell walked in the fifth and poked a single through the right side in the sixth. Stevenson took Peralta deep for a three-run homer. But by the end of the first, when the Nationals had batted around, they had already scored more runs (six) than in any of Scherzer’s starts this year.