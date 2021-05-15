And that was all before the end of the third inning of a 17-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seriously.
“Can’t say we’re going to be putting up 17 runs every game,” said Gomes, who, at 33, notched his first five-hit game. “But it’s the kind of game that shows, top to bottom, the kind of lineup that we have.”
The Nationals turned a series opener into batting practice at Chase Field. Arizona starter Riley Smith became their personal pitcher. That homer in the first? A solo shot for Turner, his eighth of the year. One of the two-run doubles? A bases-loaded liner for Josh Bell, who’s still fighting his way out of a month-long slump. And Schwarber, another slow-starting newcomer, has now smacked an opposite-field homer in back-to-back games. His first two batted balls soared at 110 mph. This was progress in a blowout.
Max Scherzer, to his credit, tossed five scoreless innings on 85 pitches, striking out seven, allowing two hits and walking one. His ERA is down to 2.10, and he’s yielded two earned runs in his last three outings (spanning 21 ⅓ innings). But he showed up with a sore throat Friday and had trouble talking. That’s why Manager Dave Martinez hooked him early, figuring an 11-0 lead was safe.
“I always knew you use your teeth to throw fastballs, I didn’t realize how much you use your throat,” Scherzer said with a small laugh. “So it was kind of an adjustment to get used to. I just couldn’t talk whatsoever. Still can’t really talk. This is the most I can give you. Just battle through it, find a way to get it done.”
The offense, anyway, is what the Nationals (15-19) have thirsted for through six weeks of a jagged season. Yes, Smith is young and finding himself, having entered with a 4.85 ERA in 26 innings. And sure, this was one night when the Nationals need a lot more like it. Or even somewhat like it. Or even, really, just remotely similar to what they did against Smith and Caleb Smith, who relieved Riley and was teed up for three more runs.
Before Turner went yard in the first, crushing Riley Smith’s second pitch, the Nationals ranked 26th out of 30 teams in run production, averaging 3.62 per game. They were dead last in bases-loaded production. Bell carried a .528 on-base-plus-slugging percentage to Phoenix, then raised it to .561. Schwarber needed six total bases to tick his up to .743. Robles’s was .632 after reaching in three at-bats.
Those numbers were too low and remain so, despite a handful of hits, walks and a hit by pitch. The Nationals could both breathe easy and recognize they have a ways to go.
But that hit by pitch, a slider that caught the back of Robles’s left leg, was the lone downside of the evening. He spiraled toward the crowd in the fifth and was slow to stand. He then limped to first, sandwiched by Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard. They chatted, Robles jogged a bit and chose to remain in the game. Then he went first to third on Turner’s RBI double, and that was it. Robles walked across the infield, still moving slowly, and was replaced by Andrew Stevenson.
“It hit him right in the middle of the hamstring and it tightened up on him,” Martinez said of Robles. “I didn’t want to take any chances. He got treatment, we’ll see how he feels [Saturday]. It hit him pretty square.”
Otherwise, the Nationals clicked and kept clicking. They finished with a season-high 22 hits, 10 of them for extra bases. Those totals were padded once left fielder David Peralta took the mound for the ninth. Gomes collected a double, a triple, three singles, three runs scored and two RBI. Turner cranked a two-run double in the fifth. Bell walked in the fifth and poked a single through the right side in the sixth. Stevenson took Peralta deep for a three-run homer. But by the end of the first, when the Nationals had batted around, they had already scored more runs (six) than in any of Scherzer’s starts this year.
The effort was loud and not wasted. But could they do it again, then some time again after that? Stay tuned.