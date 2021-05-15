Spirits were far higher for this year’s running, as Pimlico Race Course welcomed back fans — albeit just 10,000, a small fraction of its 130,000-plus capacity — for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.
There was no shortage of rules.
Even though Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifted the state-wide mask mandate Friday, track officials, who had spent the previous months carefully planning race-day protocols, chose to stick with the policies and attendance cap they had publicized.
All spectators had to complete a coronavirus questionnaire and wear a mask before passing through the turnstiles.
Masks were mandatory throughout the indoor concourse behind the grandstands, where most of the betting windows, concession stands and souvenir booths are located.
But there was far more gratitude than griping.
To those weary of being sequestered in their homes, with little to look forward to as the pandemic scuttled sporting events and social gatherings these past 14 months, aging Pimlico Race Course never looked more glorious than it did this sun-drenched afternoon.
Some celebrated the upset victory of Rombauer, who staged a furious late rally to overtake co-favorites Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit down the stretch.
Track officials, no doubt, celebrated the record handle of $112,504,509, which eclipsed the previous mark of $99,852,653 in 2019 and suggested that the controversy over Bob Baffert-trained Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test didn’t dampen enthusiasm for wagering on the 10-race field.
“People love thoroughbred racing,” said Chris Lingas, 65, of Harrisburg, Pa., who made his wagers via one of the track’s automated machines. “Although what Baffert did two weeks ago slandered the racing community, people will still come out to bet.”
Others celebrated simply having a reason to dress up again after months at home. Floral sundresses, hats with feathers and pastel blazers with pocket squares are hardly pandemic wear, but they were paraded like peacock plumage Saturday.
“It’s nice to get dressed up,” said Portland Wilson of Upper Marlboro, who attended her first Preakness with five girlfriends, all elegantly attired. “My entire wardrobe for months has been workout clothes.”
For Ben Steall, Saturday’s Preakness coincided with his 21st birthday. What better reason to round up his friends and reserve one of the socially distanced “pods” in the infield?
“People are just happy to go out,” said Steall, of Towson, Md.
Of all the changes track officials made to allow 10,000 spectators at this year’s Preakness Stakes, the most dramatic transformation was the infield.
For years, it was party central of Pimlico — a debauched expanse in which revelers were allowed to bring their own beer (some rolled in kegs) and the particularly bold or inebriated staged races on the roofs of rows of Porta-Johns while being pelted with beer cans.
The taming of the infield began in 2009, when track officials barred fans from bringing in their own beer.
But the recasting of the infield experience for Saturday’s race was far more dramatic.
It was billed as Preakness Live and developed by 1/ST Experience, the entertainment subsidiary of the track owner, to accommodate the far smaller crowd. Of the 10,000 admitted, 3,000 were seated in socially distanced infield groupings of six or eight friends and family members.
Once in their pods, fans could take off their masks. Via a scannable mobile app, they could order food, beer and cocktails. They could also place bets via a mobile app, without ever leaving their seats.
Meanwhile, they were treated to a triple-bill concert featuring Major Lazer, 2 Chainz and D-Nice.
“If you’re having a good time today, say, ‘Hell, yeah!’ ” Major Lazer shouted from the stage, getting hearty “Yeahs” in response.
The idea behind Preakness Live, according to Jimmy Vargas, CEO of 1/ST Experience, was to attract a new generation of racing fans by leveraging sports, entertainment and technology.
“The pandemic gave us time to sit back and examine what it would be like to produce that,” Vargas said. “That’s really what the year has been about: How to we speak to that new consumer?”
It was a change, to be sure, in the view of Charlie Goldsborough, 22, of Towson. He had only attended one Preakness before, in 2018, when Justify won a rain-drenched slop-fest.
“It was a lot more rowdy,” Goldsborough recalled from his folding chair in one of the infield pods, as he waited on delivery of his food. “People bumping shoulder to shoulder. It was raining. Everybody got absolutely disgustingly muddy.”
He liked the change.
Back at trackside, bugler Bethann Dixon, who has joined Sam the Bugler for the Call to Post since 2013, was simply thrilled to see fans streaming back to the venue.
“It’s not like the Preakness of the past, because we only have 10,000 people,” Dixon said. “But it’s beginning to look a lot like the Preakness, just like the Christmas song says. It’s a step in the right direction.”