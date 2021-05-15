At the minicamp, Coach Ron Rivera spoke about the addition of left tackle Charles Leno and safety Bobby McCain, his excitement for the team’s wide receiver competition this fall, the depth of the offensive line and the development of tight end Sammis Reyes.
Here are some takeaways from the two-day minicamp:
Rivera eager for remodeled wide receiver group competition
One of Washington’s weakest position groups last year could now be one of its strongest. The team overhauled the unit and upgraded its speed by signing versatile threat Curtis Samuel and slot receiver Adam Humphries, as well as drafting third-round burner Dyami Brown and seventh-round slot Dax Milne. Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Gandy-Golden are expected to be healthy following years derailed by injuries.
Terry McLaurin, Samuel and Brown are roster locks, so nine players are expected to battle for three or four open slots: Humphries, Milne, Harmon, Gandy-Golden, Cam Sims, Steven Sims Jr., Isaiah Wright, DeAndre Carter and Tony Brown. It’s depth the team needed last December, when it scrambled to sign enough receivers just to practice.
“We wanted to get a complement to Terry [McLaurin], and I think we went out and got a few complements to Terry” Rivera said. “I think that group can be very dynamic for us, so I am excited about that.”
Training camp plans unclear
After hosting training camp at team headquarters last season, it’s unclear whether Washington will return to Richmond in 2021. Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney told ESPN radio the team’s contract with the city had expired but that he’d welcome the team back. The NFL has approved some teams hosting remote camps this summer.
Offensive line depth
Washington retooled its offensive line with the same philosophy it employed at wide receiver. The team signed Leno, traded for left guard Ereck Flowers and drafted tackle Sam Cosmi to bolster depth and spur competition. Those moves seems to have resulted in three locked-in starters — center Chase Roullier, right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses — with the left side of the line up for grabs.
At left guard, last year’s starter, Wes Schweitzer, could battle Flowers and Saahdiq Charles. At left tackle, last year’s starter, Cornelius Lucas, could compete with Leno, Charles, Cosmi and Geron Christian, though the veteran Leno figures to have the inside track on the job.
Rivera advocates for coronavirus vaccine
On Saturday, Rivera continued to advocate for health care by urging everyone to take the coronavirus vaccine. Before Saturday’s practice, he said he believes it to be no different from vaccines for diseases such as polio, chickenpox and smallpox.
“You have got to get those to be safe going forward. Why would we avoid wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine?” he said. “I hope people go out there and get these vaccinations, so we can return to normal. It was cool today not having to worry about putting a mask on. I still put it on out of respect and caution for those who have to wear it.”
Growing pains for tight end Sammis Reyes
In his first football practices tight end Sammis Reyes showcased both his potential and inexperience. The former Division 1 basketball player looked unnatural blocking and dropped a couple passes, but his frame, speed and eagerness to learn made clear what Washington saw when it plucked him from the league’s International Pathway Program last month. Reyes said he often diagrams plays on a whiteboard at his home and enjoys the aggressive style of tight ends coach Pete Hoener.
“I want to be coached,” Reyes said. “I want him to yell at me. I want him to tell me what I’m doing wrong. And I’m going to pay attention and look him in the eyes and tell him, ‘Coach, I got you. I’ll get it right next time. Let’s go.’”
Norv Turner returns to practice
Former Washington coach Norv Turner returned to the team’s practice facility on Saturday morning. Named the team’s head coach in 1994, Turner was fired by team owner Daniel Snyder with a 7-6 record in Dec. 2000. Now, he has deep ties to the organization with Rivera, who he worked with extensively after leaving Washington, and his son Scott, the team’s offensive coordinator. Norv was in town visiting Scott and spent practice chatting with Rivera and other team brass.
“I really do value his opinion,” Rivera said of the elder Turner. “I think it’s kind of cool to have him around to look at things and be able to talk to him about what’s going on.”