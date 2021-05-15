Health and safety issues, as well as uncertainty about spectators, prompted the delay.
Ten teams opened training camp Feb. 1, and aside from another month-long tournament that concluded last weekend, players have been stuck running sprints and engaging in drills for a long time.
“When they’ve got no matches, it sort of disturbs that preparation,” Burke said. “So it’s just training, training, training, training, training, training …”
The long wait has given way to a 24-game schedule that will run until Halloween, followed by a six-team playoff and a Nov. 20 final.
The Spirit partnered with D.C. United to play seven home matches at Audi Field in the District and five at Segra Field in Leesburg. (The MLS club operates both venues.) It’s a major shift after calling Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County home from 2013 through ’19.
The Spirit will also share United’s training center in Leesburg when the facility opens in September.
Washington will play its home opener at Segra Field on May 26 against the Houston Dash and begin its Audi Field slate June 6 against the Orlando Pride.
The preseason Challenge Cup provided a peek at two U.S. national team veteran defenders, Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, who were acquired in trades over the winter. They have joined national team candidates Andi Sullivan, a central midfielder, and Aubrey Bledsoe, the NWSL’s goalkeeper of the year in 2019.
For the Spirit to succeed, though, Burke is going to need consistency and production from a young crew of attackers, including Ashley Sanchez, 22, Trinity Rodman, 18, and Saori Takarada, 21.
Rodman, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, left Washington State without playing a game to become the youngest player in league history, drafted second overall by the Spirit. In the Challenge Cup, she provided breathtaking moments of skill and creativity, as well as a goal moments into her pro debut.
Speaking about the young players in general, Burke said, “Potential is a great thing, isn’t it? You can talk about potential all day long. This team has incredible potential. You see how that pans out over the course of a pro season. Some of these younger players take to it really well. Some struggle a little bit — the demands on their body, the demands mentally, psychologically.”
This past week, the Spirit added another young forward in Tara McKeown, the No. 8 overall draft pick, who chose to finish her NCAA career at Southern California this spring before signing. McKeown’s early impression has left Spirit officials questioning whether they need to continue pursuing a proven scorer from overseas.
“Sometimes you get stopped in your tracks when one of your younger players [makes] you think, ‘Oh, hang on a minute. This might be a player for us,’ ” Burke said.
Regardless, the Spirit will continue monitoring the international market for a summer move. Burke said any of the players on the wish list is “going to be someone who hits our pocketbook pretty hard.”
A potential target, Jamaica’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, is going to sign with English club Manchester City, three people close to the situation said. Shaw, 24, was the co-leading scorer in the French top division for Bordeaux, with 21 goals in 18 games.
Washington signed three notable internationals over the winter: Japan’s Takarada and Kumi Yokoyama, and Sweden’s Julia Roddar.
The Spirit will also begin reintegrating midfielder Jordan DiBiasi, 24, a 2019 first-round draft pick, who underwent hip surgery last fall. “She hit an absolute banger in training the other day that nearly took my head right off my shoulders,” Burke said, laughing.
Like all NWSL teams, the Spirit will need to rely on depth when players are away for not just the Olympics, but tuneup matches, training camp and post-tournament recovery. Unlike 2016, the league is not pausing the schedule. O’Hara and Sonnett are likely call-ups and others are in the mix.
Despite uncertainty on several fronts, Burke likes the team’s outlook.
“Do I think we’re a playoff team? Absolutely,” he said. “Will we have a deep run in the playoffs? That will depend on how the course of the season has gone.”
