“I’ll be honest,” Brooks said. “I even talked to him a couple of days ago. I said, ‘Your first month, I thought I was better than you.’ There were times that he struggled, but I’ll tell you what: He just kept playing. And then it starts to grow on you, and you see it every day. It’s not fake. That guy is cheering his teammates on. He’s in every huddle. He locks in to every play and every timeout just in case I might make a sub after the huddle breaks — and then he started playing better in practice. And then I threw him in a game …”