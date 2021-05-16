Still, the skilled power forward retired with career averages of 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 15 seasons, and his all-around game was ahead of its time and would have been a natural fit in the current NBA. Webber’s career peaked in the early 2000s with the Sacramento Kings, who came within one victory of reaching the 2002 Finals. After retiring in 2008, Webber served as a color commentator for TNT before stepping down earlier this month.