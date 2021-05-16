Typically, the Hall of Fame announces its inductees at a ceremony during the NCAA’s Final Four weekend. But the 2021 class’s announcement was delayed until after the 2020 enshrinement ceremony, which was postponed eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 class is scheduled to be enshrined during a ceremony in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 11.
Pierce, 43, was a first-ballot selection. The Los Angeles high school product spent three standout seasons at the University of Kansas before being selected in the 1998 draft lottery. The longtime Boston Celtics forward — nicknamed “The Truth” for his scoring acumen that landed him 16th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list — took home Finals MVP honors after teaming with Garnett to win the 2008 title.
During a decorated 19-year career that also included stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers, Pierce earned 10 all-star selections and four all-NBA nods while posting career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Following his retirement in 2017, Pierce transitioned into television commentating, although he recently parted ways with ESPN.
“Paul Pierce, I expect to see you up here next year,” Garnett predicted during his enshrinement speech on Saturday. “Thank you for your continued brotherhood.”
Bosh, 37, earned induction in his second year of eligibility after his 13-year career was abruptly cut short by health issues in 2016. An 11-time all-star, Bosh reached the Finals four times and won two titles with the Miami Heat after teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in 2010.
A versatile scorer and defender, Bosh posted career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Texas native was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2003 after spending one season at Georgia Tech.
The 48-year-old Webber will be inducted after repeated snubbing since he first became eligible in 2013. A highly touted high school prospect, a leader of the “Fab 5” University of Michigan Wolverines and a five-time all-star, Webber’s case was complicated by a college recruiting scandal and a lack of NBA titles.
Still, the skilled power forward retired with career averages of 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 15 seasons, and his all-around game was ahead of its time and would have been a natural fit in the current NBA. Webber’s career peaked in the early 2000s with the Sacramento Kings, who came within one victory of reaching the 2002 Finals. After retiring in 2008, Webber served as a color commentator for TNT before stepping down earlier this month.
Wallace, 46, was one of only two players to win Defensive Player of the Year award on four occasions, joining Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo. An undersized center who went undrafted out of Virginia Union University, Wallace earned four all-star selections, five all-NBA nods and six all-defensive nominations over a 16-year career. Wallace epitomized the Detroit Pistons’ toughness throughout the early 2000s, leading the league in rebounds and blocks in 2002 and serving as the backline defender for their 2004 championship team.