It remains unclear when Samsonov, who started 18 games during the regular season, might be available for the playoffs. Both Samsonov and Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov were placed on the covid-19 list May 4. According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, one of the players tested positive and one was deemed a close contact. The person did not distinguish which player tested positive, though Kuznetsov remains on the list. The team has not indicated when either player is expected to return.