The stakes are often bigger than the result of a single game. That is, at least, for any player still trying to stick in the majors. Take Fedde’s whole Sunday as a prime example. Before Fedde took the mound, Stephen Strasburg completed a rehab appearance with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings in Trenton, N.J. The goal was for Strasburg to get five ups — to stop and start five innings — and throw around 80 pitches. He checked those boxes by recording 13 outs, including the first batter of the fifth, to complete a line of no runs, two hits, two walks and six strikeouts on 75 pitches (41 strikes).