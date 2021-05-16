After the game, Coach John Tillman rattled off some other first-round matchups in recent memory — a 2013 loss to Cornell, close games and times when the Terps had to rally. Tillman shared some of those experiences with his players: “There’s nothing wrong with looking back and owning your scars and realizing, ‘Hey, this is a potential trap,’ ” he said. But the third-seeded Terps quickly proved this matchup with Vermont (9-5) didn’t warrant those same concerns. After the first quarter, Maryland never led by fewer than three goals.