The players’ joyful postgame routine — a proud moment of celebration and socially distanced conversations with their families in the stands — has become the norm for the Terrapins. But this time, the 17-11 win over the Catamounts marked the start of Maryland’s national title chase, which will be fueled by Bernhardt’s consistent success. He leads Division I in goals and points per game, and his tournament run began with six goals against Vermont in College Park.
Maryland’s offense shines with Bernhardt as the centerpiece; Vermont goalie Ryan Cornell made 12 saves, but that wasn’t enough. Maryland (13-0) limited the Catamounts’ opportunities by causing 12 of Vermont’s 22 turnovers and getting a standout performance from faceoff specialist Justin Shockey.
After the game, Coach John Tillman rattled off some other first-round matchups in recent memory — a 2013 loss to Cornell, close games and times when the Terps had to rally. Tillman shared some of those experiences with his players: “There’s nothing wrong with looking back and owning your scars and realizing, ‘Hey, this is a potential trap,’ ” he said. But the third-seeded Terps quickly proved this matchup with Vermont (9-5) didn’t warrant those same concerns. After the first quarter, Maryland never led by fewer than three goals.
The Maryland men reached five consecutive Final Fours from 2014 to 2018, including their run to the national title in 2017, but the Terps lost in the quarterfinals in 2019, the previous time the tournament was held. The win over Vermont sends the Terps to next Sunday’s quarterfinals to face sixth-seeded Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., one of two predetermined sites for that round.
“The farthest I’ve made it is the quarterfinals, so that’s all I’m focused on right now,” said junior John Geppert, who lost in that round as a freshman and then didn’t get to experience the postseason last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve got Notre Dame in South Bend, so I can’t be more excited for that game. The rest of it will come with time. We’ve got one job to do right now.”
Vermont’s faceoff specialist, Tommy Burke, entered the tournament ranked third in the country with a 72 percent success rate. That could have troubled the Terps, whose faceoff winning percentage was 40th in the nation at just 47.6 percent. Tillman said before the game that he thought winning 50 percent of the faceoffs would have been helpful for the Terps. But Shockey far outperformed Burke, delivering one of his best performances of the season by winning 19 of 28 faceoffs. Burke won just 11 of 26.
“It’s been an up-and-down year,” Tillman said, “and [Shockey] was an absolute pro this week and an absolute pro today.”
The Catamounts struggled to maintain possession and racked up 15 turnovers by halftime. Those miscues, along with Maryland’s prolific attack led by Bernhardt, allowed the Terps to build a cushion and ensured they could cruise through the rest of the game.
Tillman said he could tell some players had early nerves and needed time to settle into a rhythm. Maryland then stormed ahead by scoring three straight goals in the final 1:19 of the first quarter, including two by Bernhardt, to build a 5-2 lead. The Terps began the second quarter with two more goals, and the Catamounts couldn’t end that 5-0 run until Thomas McConvey scored with 6:10 to go in the half.
Maryland had a quiet start to the second half and allowed the Catamounts to cut their deficit to 8-5, but the Terps responded with force, scoring three consecutive goals to seize full control. Vermont continued to struggle with turnovers that halted its effort to climb back.
The Terps thrived behind Bernhardt, distributing scoring among eight players. (Kyle Long scored three goals, and Logan Wisnauskas and Griffin Brown had two apiece.) Vermont scored three times in the last two minutes to narrow the final margin, but all afternoon Maryland performed to the standard it has met throughout the season.
“We’re just trying to dictate tempo, play our game, play Maryland lacrosse,” Geppert said. “When you look back at the tape, Maryland lacrosse really comes down to defense, chasing people around, making them uncomfortable. And I think we did a really good job doing that today.”
