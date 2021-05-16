UFC 261, the promotion’s first full capacity event in more than a year, brought more than 15,000 fans to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville last month. UFC President Dana White called the scene “insane” and hailed the event as a reason to reinstate normalcy; although coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths were all slightly up in Florida in the two weeks preceding the event. A quarter of the state’s total population had been fully vaccinated at the time, and medical experts said large indoor gatherings carried added risk.