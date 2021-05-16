Payton Cormier followed with a goal with 7:09 left, and Charlie Bertrand scored four minutes later to all but ensure the Cavaliers (11-4) would be advancing to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals to face No. 5 seed Georgetown Saturday in Hempstead, N.Y.
“I loved that,” Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany said of the players-only huddle. “I want these men to have 100 percent ownership of the team, and that I’m just standing there as the head coach giving some instructions. I want these men to make decisions. I want the captains, the non-captains, to circle the wagons, bring it together. I thought that was great.”
Virginia trailed by two goals late in the third quarter after the Bulldogs (9-4) reeled off four goals in a row capped by Logan McGovern’s 20th of the season for a 10-8 lead. Peter Garno then provided the Cavaliers with a spark by scoring with 1:24 to go in the quarter.
The momentum turned completely in Virginia’s favor when Laviano scored from almost an impossibly tight angle to beat goalie Luke Caracciolo while eluding defenders steps from the crease. Laviano also scored with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Ian Laviano’s game-winning goal was ludicrous,” Tiffany said. “He was under duress. There was not much of a window on that goalie’s off-stick side, and he painted it in there. Payton Cormier did a similar thing on the next possession when they really were in a zone defense.”
Bryant’s zone forced the Cavaliers to take shots from farther out than they prefer, but Garno and Cormier in particular created space within the Bulldogs’ defensive alignment by shooting and scoring from longer range.
Cormier finished with two goals, as did fellow attackman Matt Moore and midfielder Connor Shellenberger. Cormier, a sophomore, leads the Cavaliers with 39 goals this season.
Virginia also got a sterling performance from goalie Alex Rode. The senior from Timonium, Md., who helped spark the Cavaliers to the 2019 national championship, made 18 saves, including several from point-blank range. He finished with a 62.1 save percentage.
“I mean, everyone wants to win by a lot and have it easy, but it was fun,” Rode said. “We expected it. They’re a good team. They were 9-3 for a reason, and I wasn’t surprised at all. I was just hoping we could win the game and compete with them.”
Bryant was making its fifth NCAA tournament appearance during a season in which it paused three times because of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs also were one positive test from being forced to shut down for good this season based on Rhode Island board of health protocols.
McGovern led Bryant with three goals. No other Bulldogs players scored more than one time.
“Incredibly emotional day for me,” said Bryant Coach Mike Pressler, who previously served as Duke coach. “Remarkable ride for our team this year. Some great pros at the end, a lot of cons in between. I thought we were the better team today for three quarters.”
The Cavaliers were making their 40th appearance in the NCAA tournament, third all-time behind Johns Hopkins and Maryland, and playing in honor of David Alexander III, a high school student and former college lacrosse prospect who has a rare form of cancer.
Players wore green shoelaces in recognition of Alexander, a resident of Winchester, Va., who became a Cavaliers lacrosse fan when he attended a lacrosse camp in Charlottesville while in junior high.
Alexander has a rare form of cancer that attacks bone and cartilage, and last month he opted not to have surgery that would have amputated most of his lower body and, according to his doctors, had only a 25 percent chance of success.
Alexander attended the game and afterward watched a video on the stadium scoreboard with the entire team.
“David has made his decision with how he’s going to live out the remaining days he has on this planet, whether there are six months left or 12 months left,” Tiffany said. “He’s made his decision, and he’s happy with that decision, and there’s no woe is me. He gives off this great energy. Every one of our guys did a fist-pump with him after the game.”
Read more on college sports: