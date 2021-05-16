By the end, Virginia (9-9) fell short, its 25th straight NCAA tournament appearance ending with a 13-8 loss in the second round Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
The Cavaliers fell behind 7-2 at halftime, and on the first possession of the second half, Notre Dame’s Andie Aldave put Virginia’s defense on skates and stretched the lead to 8-2. But Virginia had also trailed the teams’ regular season meeting 10-4 with 19:13 left before clawing back within 11-10 with 6:31 to play in an eventual 12-10 loss.
With that April meeting in the back of their minds, the Cavaliers embarked on another comeback. Freshman Morgan Schwab fit a goal into a tight window with 23:10 left, ending the team’s nearly 27-minute scoreless streak and lifting the mood on the Virginia sideline.
Ashlyn McGovern scored her third goal moments later, and then the Cavaliers kept possession on the draw control and scored again in 59 seconds, halving their original deficit. They even won the next draw control, giving themselves a chance to pull within two.
But Notre Dame (11-6) clamped down from there, scoring the next four goals to ice its first trip to the NCAA quarterfinals since 2016. With 13:48 left, senior Maddie Howe took a pass from Aldave and shot underhand without looking for a crucial goal that pushed the lead back to 10-5.
“We ran lots of different sets and had decent looks — [but] their pressure on our hands was so good that the shots were easy saves,” Virginia Coach Julie Myers said. “I think Notre Dame did a really good job all across the field of really making our skin crawl and never letting us do a single skill without intense pressure.”
Nothing came easily for Virginia, especially after McGovern tied the score at 2 with consecutive goals in the game’s 10th minute. Virginia freshman Aubrey Williams (Bishop Ireton) was dominant on draw controls — the Cavaliers won 14 of 23 — but each possession was a challenge from there.
The Irish started 7-0 in 2020 and were ranked No. 2 in the country before the pandemic canceled the rest of the season. When lacrosse returned, Notre Dame remained one of the nation’s most intimidating teams, as if the ACC weren’t grueling enough before the Irish joined the league.
The ACC entered the NCAA tournament with five of the top seven seeds (No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Syracuse, No. 4 Boston College, No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 7 Duke). Virginia finished 1-8 against those five teams and 8-1 against everyone else.
“It’s the blessing of the curse of being in the ACC,” Myers said. "Everything is really, really hard and you’re well prepared for competition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to win that next game. I’d much rather play in the ACC than not, but I say that knowing that you’re going to take some lumps.”
The ACC’s top five teams each advanced Sunday to the quarterfinals, where they can again lean on the strength of the nation’s best conference.
“That in and of itself has given us incredible experience as we moved into tournament play,” Notre Dame Coach Christine Halfpenny said Sunday. “To get back to the quarterfinals was a goal for this team, and to do it on our home field this weekend was special.”
In the league’s second tier, Virginia produced another NCAA tournament berth and a 19-13 win in the first round Friday against Connecticut. The Cavaliers have made the tournament every year under Myers except in 2020, when the tournament was canceled, and have 14 quarterfinal appearances in 25 years.
Despite the fact that this year’s team didn’t reach Myers’s 15th quarterfinal, the coach praised the Cavaliers for their resilience during the pandemic.
“I don’t think we’ll ever have a year quite like this again, but we had a year,” Myers said. "So I’ll never want for more, because we actually had something.”
Read more on college sports: