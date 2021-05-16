The game marked the Spirit’s first NWSL regular season contest since October 2019. Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league staged a summer tournament, branded as the Challenge Cup, and a low-key series of matches in the fall. The NWSL then reimagined the Challenge Cup as a preseason tournament this year, with the Spirit failing to advance after going 1-2-1 in the group stage last month.
The Spirit’s central defense Sunday was bolstered by the returns of Paige Nielsen, who missed the last two Challenge Cup games with a thigh injury, and Sam Staab, who logged just 11 minutes in the tournament while recovering from a hip problem.
Those additions allowed Burke to shift U.S. national team defender Emily Sonnett to central midfield, while U.S. teammate and fellow offseason acquisition Kelley O’Hara flipped to left back from her natural position on the right. Japanese attacker Saori Takarada — who auditioned at center back during the preseason to mixed results — joined Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez in the front three, with Hatch dropped to the bench after starting all four Challenge Cup matches and missing a penalty in the previous match against Orlando, a 1-0 loss.
The Spirit’s reworked lineup gave the Pride fits in the opening minutes. After Washington’s high press created a turnover deep in Orlando’s half, Rodman latched onto a Tori Huster through ball and forced Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris into an early kick save. Five minutes later, Washington’s appeals for a penalty went unanswered after former Spirit midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard seemed to upend O’Hara in the box.
Shortly before halftime, Takarada picked out O’Hara’s charging run at the back post, but the defender couldn’t steer her angled shot on target. Although Orlando created opportunities — including a Sydney Leroux bid that buzzed just wide and a volley that Morgan skied high — the Spirit had the better chances before the break.
That didn’t stop Burke from tinkering with his attack at halftime, swapping in Hatch for Takarada. But six minutes into the second period, it was the Pride that nearly nabbed the opener. Brazilian great Marta soared a long ball into the path of Leroux, who split Huster and Nielsen and poked a shot past onrushing goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe that trickled inches wide.
The Spirit answered with a golden opportunity two minutes later, when Sanchez cut in from the left flank and carved out space in the box. She couldn’t pick out a corner, though, and her blast down the middle was blocked by Harris then swept away before Hatch could pounce on the rebound.
At the other end, Leroux’s well-weighted feed slipped in Morgan. The striker managed to push the ball around Bledsoe, but she couldn’t send her off-balance shot on frame.
Then, moments after a nervy sequence in which Bledsoe bobbled an Orlando corner kick dangerously close to her goal line, the Spirit took the lead. Sanchez sprayed the ball wide for Huster, who served in a cross that Hatch nodded in from close range.
Orlando drew level eight minutes later. Phoebe McClernon’s long ball found Morgan, who beat Nielsen to the service and lofted a shot over Bledsoe. Tracking back in hopes of making a goal-line clearance, Nielsen could only smash the ball into the side netting.
Tara McKeown, a first-round pick out of Southern California, made her professional debut as an 87th-minute substitute as the Spirit searched for a winner. The 21-year-old forward signed her rookie contract last week after finishing the Trojans’ season, which was delayed from the fall to the spring because of the pandemic.
Washington visits expansion side Racing Louisville on Friday before playing its home opener against the Houston Dash on May 26 at Segra Field in Leesburg.
