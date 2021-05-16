Those additions allowed Burke to shift U.S. national team defender Emily Sonnett to central midfield, while U.S. teammate and fellow offseason acquisition Kelley O’Hara flipped to left back from her natural position on the right. Japanese attacker Saori Takarada — who auditioned at center back during the preseason to mixed results — joined Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez in the front three, with Hatch dropped to the bench after starting all four Challenge Cup matches and missing a penalty in the previous match against Orlando, a 1-0 loss.