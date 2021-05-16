That Beal would end the afternoon leading his team with 25 points seemed improbable, at best, in the first quarter. The guard took the court for the first time in four games Sunday after missing time with a strained left hamstring that was still clearly bothering him early on — he limped, grimaced and could not run back on defense throughout the first quarter. He finished 8 for 27 from the field, far from his best but enough to complete the job.