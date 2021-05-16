But Lopez was locked up. Instead, Westbrook opted to do the job himself, spotting up for a three-pointer that swished through the net. The very next play, backup point guard Ish Smith — 32-years-old just like Lopez and Westbrook and as prepared for the moment — cut through a cluster of three defenders for a driving layup that gave the Wizards their first lead since the game’s opening minutes.
Washington battled from there, coming back from a pair of double-digit deficits for a 115-110 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets that clinched eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards will play the seventh-place Celtics in Boston on Tuesday for a chance to claim the East’s No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs.
Should it lose Tuesday at TD Garden, Washington will have one more chance to make the playoffs. The loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup will play again Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for a shot at the East’s No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
Their work unfinished, the Wizards nonetheless have plenty to celebrate after Sunday’s regular season finale. They authored the most impressive turnaround in the NBA this season, winning 16 of their final 22 games to earn the opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
After Smith’s layup put the Wizards up two, the backup guard came through again with a driving floater to give them a three-point lead with 1:36 left. Washington led by the same margin when Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham missed a three-pointer with 13.2 seconds left, and a hobbled Bradley Beal grabbed the rebound and drew a foul to ice the game at the free throw line.
That Beal would end the afternoon leading his team with 25 points seemed improbable, at best, in the first quarter. The guard took the court for the first time in four games Sunday after missing time with a strained left hamstring that was still clearly bothering him early on — he limped, grimaced and could not run back on defense throughout the first quarter. He finished 8 for 27 from the field, far from his best but enough to complete the job.
Westbrook supported him with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Lopez added 18 points and Smith added 14 off the bench. Forward Rui Hachimura added 16 points playing alongside Davis Bertans (11 points) in the starting lineup with guard Raul Neto out with yet another strained left hamstring.
Guard Terry Rozier led seven Hornets players in double figures with 22 points. Charlotte hit 14 threes.
After giving up a 16-point, first-quarter lead, the Hornets reclaimed control lickety-split after halftime. They needed just one minute early in the third quarter to jump from a three-point edge to a 10-point gap with a layup from point guard LaMelo Ball and five points from forward Jalen McDaniels.
By then, the Wizards had sent Charlotte to the foul line 13 times.
Fouling was a problem throughout the third quarter. After working up to a 72-62 lead, the Hornets didn’t score a bucket in nearly four minutes while Washington chipped away to make it a three-point game again with 4:56 left in the quarter. But Bertans had two straight fouls, one of which was a sloppy Flagrant 1 on Ball, then Westbrook fouled Cody Zeller on the next play to send him to the line.
Rozier added a jumper and McDaniels capped the run with a layup to get Charlotte back to a 15-point lead that felt all too easy until Washington scraped its way through the fourth quarter, spurred on by a crowd chanting “M-V-P!” whenever Westbrook went to the foul line.
Perhaps because face masks tend to deter screaming or because socially distant pods make it hard to feed off the super fans one seat over, the atmosphere at Capital One Arena — even after crowd capacity was bumped to 25 percent, or around 5,000 spectators, on Friday — has often felt sleepy since fans returned last month.
Not so Sunday afternoon. For the season finale, the Wizards busted out dance moves during the final song played in warmups, riling up the crowd along with them. The sound system seemed to be cranked up to playoff-game decibel levels. Bertans — yes, Bertans — drove for a screaming dunk in the first quarter.
But all that energy didn’t keep the Hornets from hitting seven three-pointers in the quarter as they amassed that 16-point lead. Washington needed a catch-and-shoot three from Hachimura to get back within single digits and then back-to-back buckets from Lopez to get within five points midway through the second quarter.
It helped too that Beal, who went 0 for 6 from the field as he limped and grimaced through the opening period, found ways to get a couple of easy buckets in the second quarter and added five points.