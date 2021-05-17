That group includes Gamine, who tested positive for betamethasone in September after finishing third at the prestigious Kentucky Oaks and who, in May 2020, had tested positive for the regulated anesthetic agent lidocaine after a race in Arkansas. Announcing in November that he was hiring a specialist to help with the well-being and rule compliance of his horses, Baffert said then, “I humbly vow to do everything within my power to do better. I want my legacy to be one of making every effort to do right by the horse and the sport.”