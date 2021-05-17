The Washington Capitals, who rode the 39-year-old Anderson for 44 saves, skated off, their heads down, the series shifting to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday.
“We’ll be there with a response,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Our guys have always responded in game and through the course of the season, so we’ll be ready to play.”
Marchand’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle — coming after a turnover by defenseman Brenden Dillon — rendered Anderson’s strong showing moot. The goal came before either team appeared to settle into the extra period.
Anderson, who was not expected to be the Capitals’ No. 1 netminder at any point this season, let alone in the playoffs, allowed goals on two of the first five shots he faced, then went nearly 50 minutes of ice time forming a wall before Taylor Hall tied the score at 3 with 2:49 left in regulation.
Garnet Hathaway, the Capitals’ fourth-line winger known for his grit and physicality, tallied his second goal of the night at 7:04 of the third period to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead before Hall’s equalizer following a scrum in front of Anderson.
“They’re a good offensive team,” Laviolette said. “We’re at our best when we’re attacking as well. We ended up picking up Game 1. They catch it late in the game and win it in overtime and they get Game 2. So off to Boston we go and I wouldn’t expect anything different the next couple of games.”
In addition to losing Game 2, the Capitals also may have lost center Lars Eller. The veteran left midway through the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return, playing just under 10 minutes. Eller was flexing his left leg and gingerly skated to the bench after a rush at the end of his last shift.
Laviolette did not have an update on the severity of Eller’s injury after the game.
After Eller went off, Washington was down to only two true centers for the remainder of the game: Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd. T.J. Oshie, whose natural position is right wing, has played center in the absence of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who returned to practice Sunday after landing on the NHL’s covid-19 list May 4. Kuznetsov has cleared protocols, but there is no timetable for his return.
“When Lars went out, it threw a wrinkle and I thought we adjusted, kept battling,” Laviolette said. “We had the lead, [they scored with] just under three minutes and couldn’t get it done so guys kept fighting for it and kept battling.”
Eller’s injury was just the latest concern for the Capitals. Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek remained out Monday and listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of Washington’s 3-2 overtime win Saturday in Game 1.
Anderson made his first playoff start since 2017 with Ottawa in Vanecek’s place after making only four appearances in the regular season, including two starts.
“I thought Craig made some big saves in there,” Laviolette said. “It was a game that went back and forth with a lot of chances and a lot of looks and I thought Craig did a good job.”
Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ No. 1 starter heading into the season, did not dress for Monday’s game. He was placed on the covid-19 list along with Kuznetsov, and both players watched from the press box.
The first period was a back-and-forth 20 minutes that included 36 shots on goal, 32 hits, five penalties and four goals, ending with the teams deadlocked at 2.
“I thought we had a lot of momentum,” Hathaway said. “I thought we were controlling the play and that’s what we wanted to do. We know they were going to come out harder than they did the night before and I thought we fought really hard tonight.”
The Capitals were engaged from the jump, getting multiple high-danger chances in the opening minutes. Zdeno Chara delivered a flattening blow to Sean Kuraly in the Capitals’ offensive zone, Tom Wilson checked Curtis Lazar into the Bruins’ bench, and the physicality only increased from there.
Despite the first period mainly being controlled by Washington, Jake DeBrusk recorded the opening goal for Boston 5:05 into the game. Anderson was out of position after getting clipped by his own teammate and couldn’t find his back into the crease. Oshie then tied the score at 1 with his deflection off Alex Ovechkin’s shot from the left circle on the power play at 6:31.
The Bruins went back ahead on just their fifth shot when Patrice Bergeron beat Anderson with a wrist shot from the high slot at 9:21. Hathaway scored his first goal of the night at 16:42 of the first, deflecting Dmitry Orlov’s point shot to tie the score at 2.
The second period turned into a penalty-filled affair, with the referees dishing out a whopping seven minors. There were three matching minor calls, washing out all but one true power play for the Bruins in the scoreless period. The Capitals finally received two prime power-play opportunities to open the third but could not convert.
“I thought we played well, but we didn’t play well enough,” Hathaway said.