But this was Lester’s and Schwarber’s homecoming. The crowd didn’t let them forget it. Lester, 37, was on the other side because, after six years and $155 million, the Cubs looked elsewhere to fill out their staff. Schwarber landed with the Nationals after the Cubs non-tendered him in December, despite having a year of team control left. These are business decisions that can still feel personal. Lester acknowledged as much this weekend, speaking about how it would feel to be inside Wrigley again.