He is dealing with a timing issue that began after he returned from the injured list, where he spent 15 days with a strained left shoulder. Since he was activated on May 4, the 22-year-old has 46 plate appearances and one extra-base hit (a homer to left-center at Yankee Stadium). When his timing is right — and for most of his young career, it has been — Soto lets the ball travel deep into the strike zone before making contact. His hands are so quick that, despite delaying his swing longer than most hitters, he can get his barrel behind the ball and shoot line drives and homers to the opposite field. It’s one of his greatest gifts at the plate, the most prominent being a supernatural feel for the strike zone.