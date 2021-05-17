As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver put it, “there is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball.” He has called the NBA Finals 13 times, as well as Dream Team games during the 1992 Olympics and 25 all-star games in addition to other games.
“My first memories of the NBA were of listening to Marv call a game with his signature style, iconic phrases and unparalleled passion,” Silver said in a statement. “From his remarkable run as play-by-play announcer for the Knicks to his prominent national roles calling our marquee games on NBC and Turner Sports, Marv has been the soundtrack for basketball fans for nearly 60 years. We congratulate him on a Hall of Fame career that is simply unmatched.”
Albert, who will turn 80 on June 12, has spent 22 years with Turner Sports, with 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer. He also worked the NCAA tournament from 2011-15, Wimbledon from 2002-02, the 2001 Goodwill games and the 2002 World Championships of Basketball.
A former ballboy for the Knicks, Albert started his career in 1963, learning from legendary broadcaster Marty Glickman, replacing him on Rangers games in 1965 and Knicks games in 1967. He first uttered his distinctive “Yes!” when Knicks guard Dick Barnett banked in a jump shot during the team’s 1968 playoff run. He began working Knicks games for the Madison Square Garden TV network in 1986.
From 1977-97 and 2000-02, he worked for NBC and was the lead play-by-play announcer for the NBA on NBC starting in 1990. He also worked boxing, NFL, NHL and MLB events for NBC and called play by play on NFL games for CBS from 2011-14. Albert also was the voice of the Rangers for 30 years and worked the Stanley Cup finals eight times.
Turner Sports plans to air a 30-minute tribute to Albert during the Eastern Conference finals.