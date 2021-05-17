Jones has established himself as not only a worthy successor to Wootten but also one of the most respected figures in the D.C. area’s ultracompetitive prep basketball scene. He won eight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles and has a record of 511-119. He also helped the program uphold its reputation as a Division I talent factory. Five of his former players are in the NBA, including 2017 No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz and 2019 all-star Victor Oladipo.