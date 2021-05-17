But what about those who learned and might’ve actually suffered from the old way? The league and the NFL Players Association make mental health and post-retirement resources available, but there’s no obligation to use them, and those options largely don’t exist for players who never make it that far. Football is a game that relies on denial — of pain, weakness, limits. Kids here and everywhere are taught that, if you’re unable to suspend those thoughts, you have no business stepping onto the field. The NFL has only recently begun telling players it’s okay to report symptoms of head injuries and mental illness, though players are still taught to push through everything, with no less than their paychecks depending on it.