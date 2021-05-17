“I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post,” he wrote, “but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything.”
A former Purdue standout, Kerrigan was selected No. 16 overall by Washington in 2011 and immediately became a starter — and one of the NFL’s most durable players. Through his first nine seasons, he started and played 139 consecutive games, earning four Pro Bowl selections in that span before a concussion sidelined him for the first time in his career, in 2019.
Last season, as a reserve for the first time in his career following the team’s first-round selection of Chase Young, Kerrigan notched 5.5 sacks. He recorded the first two in Washington’s season-opening win against Philadelphia, which moved him past Dexter Manley (91) for the franchise’s sack record. Kerrigan, who played only 22 snaps that game, was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
He leaves Washington with 95.5 career sacks (including 13.5 against the Eagles, the most of any opponent), three interceptions (all of which he returned for touchdowns), and 26 forced fumbles, the third-most of any player since 2011. He is also one of only three players, along with nine-time Pro Bowler Julius Peppers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, to have at least 60 career sacks and three pick-sixes.
Kerrigan became a free agent in March, but his exit from Washington appeared likely much earlier, when it was reported that he requested a trade before the November deadline last year. Kerrigan ultimately wasn’t moved, and Coach Ron Rivera stressed that he was “a big part of what we’ve done” as a player and mentor to the young players.
But in the hours after Washington’s first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kerrigan walked back onto the sideline of FedEx Field to reminisce.
“Definitely a lot of emotions,” he said the next day. “To think I’ve been in one place for 10 years and have had the fond memories I’ve had, especially at FedEx Field, just kind of wanted to go back and relive some of those moments for a brief moment after the game. I’m glad I did that because I’ll think on that moment and reflect on that in the years to come.”
Kerrigan said he felt he had more years left in him and wanted to start for a team. After the draft, any chance of him re-signing in Washington seemed to end altogether when Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew, who selected defensive ends William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney in the seventh round, said they wanted to give their newest and youngest players a chance to prove themselves.
“We drafted these guys with the idea that these guys can contribute this year,” Mayhew said, when asked about the possibility of a reunion with Kerrigan. " … We definitely plan to upgrade that position through the offseason but we feel both of those guys have a great opportunity with us.”
Kerrigan, a surefire Ring of Famer after retirement, stays in the NFC East with his move to the Eagles. Washington is scheduled to play at Philadelphia in Week 15 before hosting the Eagles two weeks later, on Jan. 2, potentially giving Kerrigan his first opportunity to play at FedEx Field in an opposing uniform.